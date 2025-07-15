While the Boston Celtics continue to rework their roster for salary cap reasons this summer, the expectation was free agent center Al Horford was planning to sign this month with the Golden State Warriors, but it hasn't happened.

After playing the last seven years in Boston, there are reportedly three teams hoping to sign Horford, who might be done with basketball altogether.

"Golden State obviously expected him to sign last week, he didn't. Lakers, Milwaukee, Atlanta, I believe are also interested in nearly 40-year-old guy who also has retirement on the table," ESPN NBA insider Marc Spears said Monday. "He's still considering retiring and is not in any hurry. He's got a sixth kid coming on the way and lives in Atlanta and Boston in the offseason. I'm hearing whether it's Golden State or to a lesser extent, the Lakers, being away from his family that far isn't going to be in that decision.

"Keep in mind, you know who I think could be in this decision? His 10-year-old son Ian, he just stated traveling on the road with Al two seasons ago. Kid loves basketball. ... I could see Ian convincing his dad to keep playing."

The Warriors finished 48-34 last season and won their first-round postseason matchup against the Houston Rockets before falling in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round with Curry out due to injury.

Over 60 regular-season games last season, Horford averaged nine points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists and would be a welcomed veteran addition to Golden State's front line with ample postseason experience.

Curry was asked about the possible Horford signing last week.

"He's a champion, great player," Curry said of Horford, via The Athletic. "If, when all that stuff happens, I'll talk about it."

That's part of the reason the Bucks and Hawks are reportedly in the list of possible suitors as well. The Bucks made room for free agent signing Myles Turner by waiving Damian Lillard this summer and appear to have to space to add another player to the frontline alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Hawks are positioned to be a playoff contender next season with the additions of Kristaps Porziņģis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard. With Trae Young and Jalen Johnson returning, Atlanta has a strong mix of young talent and veterans and a reportedly in the sweepstakes for Horford largely due to proximity to home.

Horford played the first nine seasons of his NBA seasons in Atlanta after the Hawks took him in the first round of the 2007 NBA Draft.