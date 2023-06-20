Monday was a slow day on the NBA trade rumor front. After Bradley Beal landed in Phoenix on Sunday, the NBA managed to make it through an entire day on Monday without making a single trade. Don't expect too many more days like that in the near future. The NBA Draft is now two days away, and teams hoping to make a big splash are running out of time to find their upgrades.

Fortunately, there seems to be plenty of talent still available. So with two days remaining until the draft clock starts, let's take a look at some of the hottest rumors in the league that never sleeps, starting with a batch from Yahoo's Jake Fischer.

The uno reverse

Oh, you want our superstar, Pat Riley? Well, actually, we want yours now! After days (really months, but really years) of speculation about Damian Lillard moving to the Miami Heat, Fischer is reporting that the Blazers are now preparing a significant offer to the Heat for star defensive big man Bam Adebayo.

Obviously, the defending Eastern Conference champions aren't in a rush to deal Adebayo, but the Blazers can make a very compelling offer: the No. 3 and No. 23 overall picks, last year's No. 7 overall pick Shaedon Sharpe, ascending shooting guard Anfernee Simons, and, if they are able to remove the protections on a pick they owe to Chicago, potentially several future first-round picks. The appeal for Portland is obvious: Lillard and Adebayo have a preexisting relationship with Team USA, and Adebayo is exactly the sort of defensive centerpiece they've lacked for Lillard's entire career.

Of course, for now, there's not much here. Just because the Blazers are preparing a significant offer doesn't mean that the Heat are remotely interested in taking it. But for the time being, it seems as though Lillard's hope is still to win in Portland. The Blazers are seeking win-now pieces, and Adebayo is the sort of home run swing that could convince him that winning in Portland is possible. But the Heat are coming off of a trip to the Finals. They have no reason to consider an Adebayo trade unless they are completely overwhelmed by the offer.

Pistons open to moving down?

There's been plenty of trade chatter at No. 3, but what about the rest of the top five? According to Fischer, Detroit is still deliberating on a number of prospects, and the Utah Jazz, loaded with draft capital after trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell last offseason, are interested in jumping up to grab Arkansas prospect Anthony Black. Such a deal would presumably involve Utah's No. 9 and No. 16 overall picks.

Black has frequently been mocked to the Wizards, and is also a candidate to land in Orlando at No. 6, so jumping up to No. 5 would likely assure his availability to Utah. The Pistons, meanwhile, are seemingly seeking wings in a draft full of them. At No. 9, they'd likely still have at least one of Cam Whitmore, Jarace Walker and Taylor Hendricks available. Utah has draft capital to spare right now, while the Pistons need all of the young talent they can get, so they are sensible trade partners heading into the draft.

Chris Paul's trade market

Paul was little more than matching salary in the blockbuster trade that sent Bradley Beal to Phoenix, and now the Wizards have to figure out where he goes next. In a perfect world, Paul would likely prefer to get waived and pick his new team himself. The Wizards might like to keep Paul as a leader and mentor for their young players, but he's 38 and his family lives on the west coast. Odds are, he doesn't want to hang around a rebuild, and as the former union president, he's not the sort of player teams should defy lightly. The compromise here, therefore, would be a trade.

The Clippers were initially suggested as an option. They have plenty of expiring contracts in Marcus Morris, Nic Batum and Robert Covington to theoretically send Washington. However, according to Fischer, there have not been significant talks between the two sides on a trade. That could change, but the Clippers are likely betting that if no trade materializes, they'll have a chance to sign Paul for the minimum following a buyout. Of course, if he does reach free agency, they'd have to contend with plenty of other suitors, including Paul's close friend LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.