After a few weeks of negotiations between the league and the players, plans for the 2020-21 NBA season are falling into place. The draft is set for Wednesday (Nov. 18), with free agency opening up two days later on Friday (Nov. 20). Training camps will start on Dec. 1, and before we know it, opening night on Dec. 22 will be here.

With the start of the season right around the corner, the rumor mill is starting to heat up. While there aren't many stars available in free agency, there are some veteran role players contenders will be interested in, and the trade market is expected to be extremely busy. Speaking of trades, the moratorium will reportedly be lifted on Monday afternoon, at which point teams can finalize trades.

Ahead of what should be a fascinating week, here's a look at some of the latest rumors in the NBA world:

Lakers, Thunder agree to a deal involving Schroder, Green

Again, this can't be finalized until the moratorium is lifted, but the Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed to a trade that will send Danny Green and the No. 28 overall pick in this year's draft to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Dennis Schroder. After winning the title last season, the Lakers are expected to make some moves around the margins, and this is the first one. Schroder is coming off a season in which he was a finalist for Sixth Man of the Year, and if he can keep up that level of production this will be a solid addition for the Lakers, who are in need of another ball-handler -- especially if Rajon Rondo leaves. The Thunder, meanwhile, will likely send Green along elsewhere in exchange for another pick or young player as they enter rebuild mode.

Lakers interested in Matthews

If the Schroder trade is any indication, the Lakers are going to be busy over the next few weeks, and another player they're interested in is veteran swingman Wesley Matthews, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times. With Green off to OKC, Matthews would be a natural fit to replace him. He can guard multiple positions, shoots the ball well from 3-point land and has plenty of experience. The Lakers are sure to face plenty of competition to sign him, however, including from Milwaukee, where Matthews played last season.

Bucks making Bledsoe available

Speaking of the Bucks, they're another contender that's looking to make moves. After crashing out of the playoffs in the second round, the front office now has immense pressure to get this offseason right, or risk losing Giannis Antetokounmpo in free agency. With no cap space available, they have to be active in the trade market, and have been making Eric Bledsoe available, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. Considering the make-up of their roster, their cap situation and Bledsoe's playoff troubles, this really isn't all that surprising. If they want to make a blockbuster move, Bledsoe is the most obvious candidate to be involved. However, he could be difficult to move considering he's too old for rebuilding teams, and too ineffective in the postseason for contenders.

Mavs could sign Gallinari

As the Schroder trade shows, the Thunder are going all-in on rebuilding mode, which means it's extremely unlikely veteran forward Danilo Gallinari will be back with the club. In such a weak free-agent class, Gallinari is one of the top players available, and there will be no shortage of teams interested in bringing him aboard. One of them is the Dallas Mavericks, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Dallas had the most efficient offense in league history last season, and adding Gallinari would only make them more dangerous. His ability to space the floor alongside Luka Doncic would be a clear fit. However, signing him to a long-term deal could hinder their future free agency plans.



