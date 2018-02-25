NBA rumors: Ersan Ilyasova plans to sign with 76ers once his buyout is complete
Ersan Ilyasova isn't quite the player he used to be, but maybe the 76ers can bring the best out of him
Ersan Ilyasova could soon be going from one of the NBA's worst teams to a potential playoff contender. The Hawks stretch big man has been working on a buyout with the team and according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, upon the completion of that buyout, he'll be looking to sign with the 76ers.
Nothing has been agreed upon so far, but the 76ers are always looking for shooters to pair with their dynamic young guys and Ilyasova could be exactly what they're looking for. Of course, if another team swoops in after the buyout is complete, then that could end up changing his mind.
Ilyasova isn't quite the player he once was. He's a career 36 percent shooter from 3-point range -- while average, it isn't what a lot of teams look for in their stretch bigs. He's struggled to stick around in one place for too long and has been traded multiple times over the last few seasons.
However, if the 76ers can get the best out of him and bring out his shooting the way they want to do then he could be good for them. At worst, he'll provide depth to a young team that is beginning to shift towards a playoff push with the season reaching closer to it's end.
