We may be weeks away from the unofficial beginning of trade season on Dec. 15, but the NBA rumor mill has been surprisingly active. With a number of big names seemingly set for availability before February and a packed championship race, the next few transaction cycles figure to be loaded with movement. Let's dive into the latest batch of rumors

Where do Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks stand?

Karl-Anthony Towns had a tense set of contract negotiations with the New York Knicks last offseason, but if there was any fear that it would spill into his performance, those have quickly been squashed. Towns, frankly, has been New York's best player this season. He's the NBA's rebounding leader, has maintained his defensive improvement from last season and the uptick in his playmaking that came in the playoffs, and of course, he's averaging a very efficient 22 points per game or so for a defending champion that has won five games in a row.

Technically speaking, the Knicks could still extend Towns during the season. Multi-year contracts cannot be extended once the season has begun, but Towns could sign an extension by declining his $61 million player option for next year. However, there's little indication that the Knicks have changed their stance on wanting Towns to take a meaningful discount from his max on his next deal. "The Knicks, I think, would lose him if he opted out this summer and went into free agency," SNY's Ian Begley even said on "The Putback."

Now, we can qualify this as something closer to informed speculation than hard reporting. There is also plenty of time for things to change, either for the Knicks to offer more money or for circumstances to change in such a way that Towns would take less. If the Knicks win another championship, that certainly helps his case.

The point that Begley is making here is that Towns is almost certain to receive substantial interest in free agency this offseason, with plenty of teams likely eager to pay him after the start he's had. If the Knicks were willing to increase their offer to a suitable level, well, this could be done already. A number of notable teams led by the Golden State Warriors could create substantial cap space this offseason. If one or more of these teams is willing to offer Towns the full max and the Knicks aren't, then yes, New York would seemingly be in danger of losing its star big man.

Towns has reportedly been willing to sign for less than the max. There is simply a gulf between what he considers fair and what the Knicks have thus far been willing to offer. The Knicks drew a hard line in the sand about going above the second apron last offseason and it cost them backup center Mitchell Robinson. With new contracts for Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart also looming, the Knicks are pinching pennies even as the defending champion. There's still plenty of time for the two sides to find a middle ground here, but for now at least, it doesn't seem like Towns' strong start has changed much on New York's end.

Will the Wizards trade Anthony Davis?

There was a widespread assumption for a good chunk of the offseason that the Washington Wizards got Anthony Davis to flip him. He's 33. They didn't extend him when they had the chance in August. The drawn-out nature of LeBron James' free agency led plenty to believe he was trying to engineer a reunion with his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate. Alas, no deal came. When the Wizards started 4-11, the rumors picked back up.

And yet again, Washington's plans for Davis remain unclear. Reporting for The Stein Line, Jake Fischer noted that while several league cap strategists have told him they expect Davis to be traded, he has received pushback to the idea and does not believe, for now, that any trade is imminent. We are of course in peak posturing season. Plenty can change between now and February. Yet Washington already resisted trading Davis through one transaction cycle. A second doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility.

Davis is in the middle of a renaissance season. He's averaging over 25 points and nearly 10 rebounds a game for a floundering Wizards team with minimal spacing. Still, his age and injury-proneness make him an enormously risky extension bet. Even in the best-case scenarios, it's unlikely that he remains a star-level player by the time Washington's young prospects are ready to contend seriously. Besides, with Trae Young's disastrous max contract on the books, extending Davis risks depriving Washington of any financial flexibility for the next several years. Couple that with the decline in Alex Sarr's usage when he shares the floor with Davis and there's plenty of reasonable motivation for Washington to pursue a trade. The longer they wait, the more they risk an injury that saps his value.

The Wizards gave up two first-round picks to get Davis, but they were weak ones: No. 30 overall last season, and a top 20 protected pick that is mathematically unlikely to actually convey. For now, they should be more than capable of turning Davis into a net asset profit by getting real draft capital for him. Yet the longer they hold out, the more believable the notion of keeping him actually becomes. With nothing realistically on the table from a salary perspective until at least Dec. 15, this sort of messaging early on makes plenty of sense. Whether the Wizards ultimately do keep Davis in the long run remains to be seen.

Brooklyn likely to move Michael Porter Jr.

From one player who has lasted longer with his current team than expected to another, Michael Porter Jr. was one of the more obvious trade candidates of the 2025-26 season. The Brooklyn Nets were tanking. He had a career year. Flipping him to a contender was the obvious move. But the Nets are notoriously patient when it comes to such trades. They held out longer than expected on Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson and netted better packages for both than anyone could have imagined.

But they don't have that sort of time with Porter, who is in the last year of his contract and whose numbers have slipped back closer to their norms after last year's breakout. Unsurprisingly, he is a name that has featured heavily in the early season rumor mill, and the New York Post reported Tuesday that the expectation is that he is indeed moved. "Michael Porter is a pending unrestricted free agent. As one still unsigned to an extension, he's widely expected by league personnel to be dealt by the trade deadline," Brian Lewis wrote.

Porter, by virtue of his strong 3-point shooting, should be a relatively comfortable fit on most teams offensively. He was heavily linked to the Detroit Pistons last trade deadline, but no specific suitors have yet emerged as new destinations this year. His $40.8 million cap figure will be tricky to trade, but if he and a new possible team are on the same page about the basic framework of a long-term deal, that's not an insurmountable problem. The Nets traded for Julius Randle at power forward in the offseason and have a number of young shot-creators to develop. If they viewed Porter as a major part of their future, they could have used cap space to renegotiate and extend him last offseason. They didn't, and now he's an obvious trade candidate for February.