The Knicks are signing free agent forward Matt Ryan to a deal, per ESPN. Ryan spent last season with the New Orleans Pelicans, where he shot 45.1% from 3-point range. The Knicks have been rumored to bring Ryan onto the roster after drafting him to their G League affiliate in late October.

Ryan underwent elbow surgery in December 2023, which forced him to miss a significant amount of time, bur prior to the surgery he was a significant part of New Orleans' rotation, averaging nine points on 47.1% from deep in the first 13 games of the season while playing 3 minutes off the bench.

After being sidelined for so long, Ryan was never able to gain consistent footing in the Pelicans rotation, and was waived on Oct. 10. Prior to joining the Pelicans, Ryan spent time with the Lakers, Celtics and Timberwolves, but never saw consistent minutes in any of those situations.

Ryan's shooting is obviously an attractive asset for the Knicks, but he'll certainly have to earn minutes in a deep rotation. The structure of Ryan's deal will also shed light on how much of a role he'll have with the Knicks.

Also Monday, the Knicks converted two-way center Ariel Hukporti to a standard contract, allowing Ryan to be slotted into a two-way deal if the Knicks choose. SNY's Ian Begley reports that if the Knicks choose to sign Ryan to a standard, non-guaranteed contract it would allow the team to re-sign Landry Shamet who was waived by the team after dislocating his shoulder during preseason. Shamet was then selected by the Knicks G League affiliate, so the team could oversee his rehab process, and once he's healthy could be re-signed to a standard deal, and Ryan could be moved to a two-way deal.

With the additions of Hukporti and Ryan to the roster, the Knicks now have a roster of 14 players, the minimum needed to satisfy league rules.