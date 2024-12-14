One of the first key dates of the 2024-25 NBA season will arrive on Sunday, when the vast majority of players who signed free agent contracts during the offseason become eligible to be traded. As is the case every year, Dec. 15 is the unofficial start of trade season.

Just how many deals we get this season with the introduction of new, more restrictive salary cap rules remains to be seen, but there will be plenty of activity between now and the trade deadline on Feb. 6. As the action ramps up, here's a look around the league at some of the latest rumors.

LeBron holds all the cards

This has been a roller coaster start for the Lakers, who have a three-game winning streak, a six-game winning streak and two three-game losing streaks. The result is a 13-12 record that, while not terrible, has them stuck down in 10th place in the crowded Western Conference.

Given James' history and the Lakers' current status, there has, perhaps understandably, been a bit of speculation about his future in Los Angeles. Earlier this week, Brian Windhorst reported on ESPN's "Get Up," that the Golden State Warriors will "definitely monitor" James' status ahead of the trade deadline. The Warriors notably tried to trade for James last season, but were rebuffed.

For now, though, there has been no push from James, which the Warriors, or any other team, would need to get a deal done. James holds all the cards in this situation.

"The Lakers or any team who might want to trade for him don't really have any say in the matter," one league executive told ESPN. "He's got a no-trade clause. Unless he goes in and tells [owner] Jeanie [Buss] he wants to leave, it's not even a discussion."

76ers expected to be active

The Sixers' season from hell got even worse on Friday when Joel Embiid suffered a sinus fracture during a loss to the Indiana Pacers. He's already missed 17 games due to knee issues and a suspension for an altercation with a reporter, and is now heading back to the sidelines.

Due in large part to Embiid's absences, but also injuries to Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers are in 12th place in the Eastern Conference at 7-16. Even so, they are expected to be "active," in the coming months according to ESPN.

As bad as things have been in Philadelphia, the East is so weak that they could still easily make the Play-In Tournament, and possibly challenge for a top-six seed and automatic playoff berth. None of Embiid, George or Maxey will be on the move, of course, but if Daryl Morey can find a trade that he thinks will improve their depth, it could be worthwhile.

If -- and that's a big if -- they can get healthy by April, no one is going to be signing up to play them in the first round of the playoffs.

Lacob has 'affinity' for Kuminga

Prior to the season, the Warriors failed to agree to an extension with former lottery pick Jonathan Kuminga, which leaves his future in Golden State very much in doubt. The team could ultimately re-sign him this summer when he hits restricted free agency, but it would not be a surprise if he's traded ahead of the deadline.

Earlier this month, coach Steve Kerr inserted Kuminga into the starting lineup for Draymond Green -- a move that could very easily be viewed as an attempt to boost the youngster's value. In Kuminga's last five games as a starter, he's averaging 21 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 36.4% from behind the arc.

The Warriors were very active in the summer, attempting to pull off trades for both Paul George and Lauri Markkanen, and are already snooping around the LeBron James situation. It's clear they are willing to make a big trade ahead of the deadline in order to give Steph Curry and Green one more shot at a ring. Such a deal would most likely include Kuminga, who is their best prospect.

One potential hurdle to such a deal is that Warriors owner Joe Lacob has an "affinity" for Kuminga, according to ESPN. At the very least, that adds an interesting wrinkle to any Kuminga trade talks.

LaVine and Vucevic still not drawing any interest

The Chicago Bulls have been trying to trade Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic since last season, but no team has been willing to bite. Even with both former All-Stars enjoying terrific seasons, that hasn't changed, per ESPN.

LaVine is averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 50.1% shooting overall, including 42.8% from behind the arc. Vucevic, meanwhile, is at 21 points and 9.8 rebounds on 58.7% shooting, including a career-high 47.4% from downtown.

Despite the prolific offensive numbers both players are putting up, their contracts are just too cumbersome, especially with the new cap rules. LaVine is making $43 million this season and has $94.9 million remaining on his contract after that, which includes a player option for 2026-27. As for Vucevic, he's at $20 million this season and $21.4 million next season.

Other teams are just not interested in committing that much money to either player at this point.

Pelicans expected to try and dodge the luxury tax

Former Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels said in a recent interview that the franchise is "cursed," and it's hard to disagree with that sentiment, especially after all of their injury troubles this season. They haven't had a single player appear in all 26 games, and Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, Herbert Jones, Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins have all missed significant time.

As a result, the Pelicans are stuck in last place in the Western Conference at 5-21. This is already a lost season for the Pelicans, and other teams are circling like piranhas. Will the Pels make any blockbuster trades? We'll have to wait and see.

At the very least, though, the Pelicans are expected to get under the luxury tax, per ESPN. They are $1.4 million over at the moment, and there's no need for them to pay any sort of tax penalties for a team that's not going to make the playoffs.