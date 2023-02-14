When the Brooklyn Nets shipped out both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving ahead of the trade deadline last week, it left Ben Simmons looking like Will Smith in the series finale of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Just a man alone in an empty room with no one or nothing else around him. Here's a visual to jog your memory:

It was an end to the superteam era in Brooklyn that lasted a very drama-filled one-and-a-half years. An era whose descent began when James Harden requested a trade from the Nets during the 2022 trade deadline, which resulted in Simmons being sent from the Philadelphia 76ers to Brooklyn. Simmons, who similarly wanted out of Philly like Harden wanted to leave Brooklyn, was expected to get a fresh start with the Nets, but that, too, could come to an end soon.

The two-time All-Defensive player has shown little signs of the All-Star caliber player he was with the Sixers, which could lead to another trade, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

"The Nets are widely expected to gauge what trade market could materialize for Simmons after his disappointing campaign comes to a close."

This isn't surprising given Simmons' performance this season, which most recently included a 13-minute performance off the bench in Brooklyn's loss to the Knicks Monday night. Simmons finished with just two points, three rebounds and two assists in the loss, after which Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said it's going to require some work to figure out how to get him more minutes.

"It's going to be some work that we have to do," Vaughn told reporters. "Because you just take a look at what the lineups could potentially look like. You put another big next to Ben, then you got to figure out what the spacing is around him. Then if you put another playmaker next to him, then you got to figure out what Ben looks like without the basketball. Then if you go small with Ben, then you have to figure out can you rebound enough with him?

"So, the challenges are ahead of us. We'll look them head-on. We'll figure it out. We have the personnel to figure it out. Whether it is me mixing and matching throughout different pieces of the game, and allowing him to have a group and run with a group, that part we'll figure out, but you see the challenges that lie ahead."

This has always been the difficulty in building a lineup around Simmons, whose greatest assets lie in attacking the rim, getting out in transition and defending at an All-Defensive level. But even those strengths have waned this season, and now he's been pushed to the bench in the last three games. He has no shot outside of the paint, something he has been famously criticized for going back to his time in Philadelphia, and he isn't much of a threat without the ball in his hands. It ultimately didn't work with the Sixers, and if the Nets can find a taker, then it sounds like his time in Brooklyn may be coming to an end as soon as this summer.

The issue in trying to deal Simmons, however, is that he still has two years and more than $80 million remaining on his contract. There aren't going to be many teams willing to take on a bloated contract for a player averaging just seven points, six assists and six rebounds. All of which are career-lows for Simmons.

There is always the possibility that Simmons finds his footing in Brooklyn the rest of this season. Though there are no superstars on the team, the Nets still have a talented roster filled with some of the best wing depth in the league. The lower stakes should also allow Simmons to figure things out without the spotlight beaming on him, and with fewer people analyzing his every mistake. It's one of the many storylines from the Durant-Irving fallout that will be fascinating to follow for the remainder of the season. At the very least, perhaps Simmons can repair some of his trade value so the Nets can get off his contract and add more future assets to their arsenal.