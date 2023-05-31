The Detroit Pistons really want Monty Williams to be their next head coach. The Pistons are preparing to offer the free agent coach a deal in the range of $10 million per year, according to The Athletic. Such a deal would make Williams one of the league's highest-paid coaches. Williams is still owed over $20 million over the next three years from the Phoenix Suns, who parted ways with Williams after four seasons earlier this month.

Williams has reportedly already declined an offer from Detroit, and has indicated to interested teams that he might want to take a year away from coaching, but the Pistons are hoping that a large enough financial incentive could change his mind.

Technically, Williams would be a good fit in Detroit as he has been lauded for building organizational culture and developing talent in his past stops, and that's exactly what the Pistons need at this point in time. They have a ton of young talent on the roster -- including recent lottery picks Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and James Wiseman -- and an experienced, respected coach could certainly help to turn the team back into a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference.

But, at the same time, if Williams isn't interested in the opportunity, the Pistons shouldn't force the matter, as you don't want to worry about having a coach whose heart isn't fully in it. There are plenty of other candidates who would be eager to get the chance to turn things around in Detroit.

This situation is reminiscent of the last time the Pistons hired a head coach. In 2018, Dwane Casey was thinking about taking a year off from coaching after an extended stint in Toronto, but the Pistons' persistence and willingness to pay top dollar convinced Casey to take the job. Detroit is clearly hoping that the same approach works again this time around.