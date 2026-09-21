The last big free agent left to sign this summer is Jalen Duren. The restricted free agent has been in a stalemate in negotiations with the Detroit Pistons since June, and with media day just a week away, the two sides still don't seem to be near an agreement on a new contract.

The Pistons have recently increased their offer to $200 million over five years -- up from $180-190 million -- but that hasn't gotten Duren to budge as he's felt disrespected by the Pistons in the process, per ESPN.

"Over the course of this offseason, his offer from the Pistons has been around the $180 to $190 [million] over five years range -- and that has also included incentives like weight clauses to my understanding. And that has all played a part in this as well," ESPN's Shams Charania said Monday. "And over the last several weeks, it's been kind of quiet on this front. The sides have picked up communication, and I am told right now the Pistons offer to Jalen Duren is $200 million over 5 years."

Duren had a breakout season in 2025-26, averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game to earn third-team All-NBA honors as a key piece on a Detroit squad that earned the East's top seed. However, for as well as Duren played in the regular season, he struggled through the playoffs against the Magic and Cavaliers, dampening some of the enthusiasm in Detroit to give him a massive contract this summer.

The Lakers trading two firsts and two swaps to the Jazz for Walker Kessler, handing him a four-year, $130 million contract in the process, only complicated negotiations. On one hand, Duren could point to his production against Kessler's as proof he deserves a significantly higher annual salary. On the other, the Lakers were the only team both capable of paying Duren what he wanted and motivated to add a high-priced center this summer, eliminating his best possible external landing spot -- and it set a massive price for other teams to match in a sign-and-trade.

The result has been a months-long stalemate that is only growing more complicated as the Draft Class of 2023 begins inking contract extensions -- including Duren's teammate Ausar Thompson. It seems the Pistons are trying to get things moving again to get a deal done before camp begins, but it's clear there is considerable work to be done to mend fences with the young star center, even if they get pen to paper in the next week.