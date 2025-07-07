Bradley Beal's time with the Phoenix Suns may be coming to an end soon, but he will have opportunities elsewhere. According to Marc Stein, Beal expects the Suns to buy him out and is "actively exploring" his options in free agency.

Beal just completed his second season in Phoenix, and he has two years remaining on his current contract worth a total of $110 million. If the 32-year-old guard does hit the free agency market, he would get "considerable interest," per Stein. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 reported Sunday afternoon that a final decision on Beal's future with the Suns is expected early this week.

This past season, Beal battled injury and struggled when healthy. He played in 53 games and started 38 while averaging 17.0 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. Beal may not have played up to the price tag of his big contract, but he could provide value for another team on a smaller deal.

A three-time All-Star, Beal has 13 seasons and 801 games of NBA experience. In that time, Beal has averaged 21.5 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. With a new team, Beal wouldn't need to turn the clock back to his prime with the Washington Wizards to be effective.

Just two seasons ago, in 2023-24, Beal posted solid offensive numbers. He averaged 18.2 points while shooting a career high 51.3% from the field and 43.0% from beyond the arc.

Perhaps a fresh start would be good for both Beal and the Suns. Phoenix is coming off a season in which they finished 36-46 before firing coach Mike Budenholzer and replacing him with Jordan Ott.

It's been an offseason full of changes in Phoenix, and the biggest one came a couple of weeks ago. The Suns agreed to trade Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets in what ended up being a massive seven-team deal.