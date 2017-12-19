NBA Rumors: Thunder reportedly have no plans to trade Paul George this season

For weeks now, everyone has been expecting it to just be a matter of time before the Oklahoma City Thunder put things together. But as we move past the second month of the season, the Thunder remain stuck at .500, their 15-15 record just barely keeping them in the Western Conference playoff picture.

With the team looking nothing like the contender they were expected to be, and Paul George set to be a free agent after the season, whispers have started to swirl about whether or not the team would try to move George. If the team still doesn't have it together in a few months, it might make sense to try and get even a modest return from someone for a rental on George.

According to a recent report from Ken Berger, however, the team does not currently have any plans to trade George. Via Bleacher Report:

According to a league source with knowledge of the team's thinking, the Thunder were under no delusions that George was committing to anything beyond this season when they shipped Oladipo and Sabonis—products of the Serge Ibaka trade with Orlando—to Indiana for the four-time All-Star. Furthermore, the source said, the team has shown no inclination to entertain trade discussions.

This, obviously, makes sense. The Thunder didn't hastily assemble this squad over the summer just to blow things up after a few mediocre months. As bad as they've looked at times, they're still one of the most talented groups around, and OKC gave up too much to bail on the experiment this quickly.

Not that this Thunder team is as talented, or the two situations are exactly the same, but the 2014-15 Cleveland Cavaliers were 19-20 at one point, and ended up going to the Finals. Things can turnaround.

But if they don't, the Thunder dealing George could soon become something the Thunder have to take under serious consideration, even if they aren't doing so right now.