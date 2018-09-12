NBA rumors: Timberwolves not interested in Joakim Noah despite 'Timberbulls' jokes, report says
The Wolves already have four players who were members of the Bulls under coach Tom Thibodeau
The "Minnesota Timberbulls" jokes were already thriving in NBA circles, but they achieved a new level of hilarity when the Timberwolves signed another ex-Chicago Bull, Luol Deng, to a one-year contract on Monday. Deng joins Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson and Derrick Rose as the latest stalwart of the Bulls' most recent glory days to reunite with head coach Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota.
This leads to the obvious follow-up question: Who's next, Joakim Noah?
The 33-year-old Noah has two years and nearly $38 million left on his contract with the Knicks, but reports have indicated that the franchise intends to part ways with the former All-Star in the near future. He's struggled to stay on the court over the past three seasons, only playing seven games last season, but he was an effective rebounder and shot-blocker even in limited minutes during his first season as a Knick in 2016-17.
Unfortunately for fans who want to see the Timberbulls in full effect, it appears the Wolves have no plans to bring Noah into the fold. Via Marc Stein of The New York Times:
This isn't really much of a surprise -- it's hard to imagine Noah having many valuable minutes left in his NBA career -- but Thibodeau, also president of basketball operations for the Timberwolves, clearly trusts the guys that he led to the NBA's best record in both 2011 and 2012.
With Noah reportedly off the table, maybe Thibs can convince Carlos Boozer to come out retirement for one last ride?
