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NBA rumors: Live updates, latest news on LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, Draymond Green, more

It's the eve of NBA free agency, and rumors are flying in the NBA; we're keeping tabs on the latest news and what it means

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Welcome to NBA free agency eve. This is a key week in NBA roster building. Free agency starts on Tuesday evening (6 p.m. ET), and dozens of contract decisions (player and team options) will be made on Monday. In addition, trade rumors are flying, and we've seen a handful of notable deals in the last week. More are coming. NBA free agency might not be what it used to be, but this week is still vitally important.

So what should we be keeping an eye on? Jaylen Brown and Kawhi Leonard remain the biggest names on the trade market. Rumors have swirled about Brown, the Celtics star, since his reported inclusion in a package for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Heat ended up winning the Giannis sweepstakes, and now the Celtics must figure out what's next. The Clippers could move Leonard even as the NBA continues an investigation into potential salary-cap circumvention involving Steve Ballmer's team and his superstar player. 

On the free agency front, the biggest name on the market is also the biggest name in the sport: LeBron. LeBron James will become a free agent at 6 p.m. ET tomorrow. A return to the Lakers has been viewed as the most likely move for James (who is seemingly not retiring), but the Warriors and Cavaliers are possible destinations as well.

CBS Sports will have all the latest rumors, news and analysis as we get closer to NBA free agency. Follow along below.

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James Harden declines $42.3 million player option with Cavs; working on long-term deal

James Harden has declined his $42.3 million player option with the Cleveland Cavaliers, per ESPN, but the former MVP is not expected to spend much time on the free-agent market.

Harden made it clear after the Cavs' loss in the Eastern Conference Finals that he wanted to be back in Cleveland long-term, and the two sides are reportedly working on a new multi-year deal. Harden averaged 20.5 points, 7.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game on 46.6/43.5/84.0 shooting splits in the regular season after arriving in Cleveland at the trade deadline. 

His averages dipped a touch in the postseason -- 19.2 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds on 41.0/41.0/83.1 splits -- and the question with Harden has long been his ability to reach his top level in the playoffs. Even so, after flipping Darius Garland for Harden, the Cavs don't have much choice regarding the veteran guard if they want to remain near the top of the Eastern Conference. They will hope a full season with Harden and Donovan Mitchell allows them to be the fourth straight Eastern Conference team to go from Conference Finals losers to the Finals, joining the Celtics, Pacers and Knicks. 

A new long-term deal for Harden will likely come in at a lower annual number than the $42.3 million option he declined, which will help keep Cleveland below the dreaded second apron. Creating real financial flexibility would require a far more dramatic shakeup from the Cavs. So far, they've signaled little interest in such a move and instead seem to be planning another summer of largely running it back, keeping Kenny Atkinson as coach and now working to re-sign Harden. 
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