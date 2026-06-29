NBA rumors: Live updates, latest news on LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, Draymond Green, more

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Welcome to NBA free agency eve. This is a key week in NBA roster building. Free agency starts on Tuesday evening (6 p.m. ET), and dozens of contract decisions (player and team options) will be made on Monday. In addition, trade rumors are flying, and we've seen a handful of notable deals in the last week. More are coming. NBA free agency might not be what it used to be, but this week is still vitally important.

So what should we be keeping an eye on? Jaylen Brown and Kawhi Leonard remain the biggest names on the trade market. Rumors have swirled about Brown, the Celtics star, since his reported inclusion in a package for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Heat ended up winning the Giannis sweepstakes, and now the Celtics must figure out what's next. The Clippers could move Leonard even as the NBA continues an investigation into potential salary-cap circumvention involving Steve Ballmer's team and his superstar player.

On the free agency front, the biggest name on the market is also the biggest name in the sport: LeBron. LeBron James will become a free agent at 6 p.m. ET tomorrow. A return to the Lakers has been viewed as the most likely move for James (who is seemingly not retiring), but the Warriors and Cavaliers are possible destinations as well.

CBS Sports will have all the latest rumors, news and analysis as we get closer to NBA free agency. Follow along below.