NBA rumors: Live updates, latest news on LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, Draymond Green, more

James Harden declines $42.3 million player option with Cavs; working on long-term deal
James Harden has declined his $42.3 million player option with the Cleveland Cavaliers, per ESPN, but the former MVP is not expected to spend much time on the free-agent market.
Harden made it clear after the Cavs' loss in the Eastern Conference Finals that he wanted to be back in Cleveland long-term, and the two sides are reportedly working on a new multi-year deal. Harden averaged 20.5 points, 7.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game on 46.6/43.5/84.0 shooting splits in the regular season after arriving in Cleveland at the trade deadline.
His averages dipped a touch in the postseason -- 19.2 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds on 41.0/41.0/83.1 splits -- and the question with Harden has long been his ability to reach his top level in the playoffs. Even so, after flipping Darius Garland for Harden, the Cavs don't have much choice regarding the veteran guard if they want to remain near the top of the Eastern Conference. They will hope a full season with Harden and Donovan Mitchell allows them to be the fourth straight Eastern Conference team to go from Conference Finals losers to the Finals, joining the Celtics, Pacers and Knicks.
A new long-term deal for Harden will likely come in at a lower annual number than the $42.3 million option he declined, which will help keep Cleveland below the dreaded second apron. Creating real financial flexibility would require a far more dramatic shakeup from the Cavs. So far, they've signaled little interest in such a move and instead seem to be planning another summer of largely running it back, keeping Kenny Atkinson as coach and now working to re-sign Harden.