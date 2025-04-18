The Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies face off Friday with the winner advancing to the NBA Playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, while the loser's season is over. The winner takes on the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are the No. 1 seed in the West.

The Grizzlies fell 121-116 to the Golden State Warriors in the 7-8 game in the Play-In Tournament, while the Mavericks beat the Sacramento Kings 120-106 to advance to Friday's game. Memphis had the eighth-best record in the West this year at 48-34, while Dallas' 39-43 mark was 10th-best in the conference.

The Grizzlies are 6-point favorites, according to SportsLine consensus odds, and are -258 on the money line (risk $258 to win $100). The Mavericks are +209 money-line underdogs (risk $100 to win $209). The over/under for this matchup is 220.5.

The Grizzlies took three of four games from the Mavericks this year, with their only loss to Dallas coming on the road. These two teams faced off on April 13, which Memphis won in resounding fashion at 132-97, though the biggest stars for each team did not suit up for that contest.

Those stars will be playing on Friday, though, and arguably the two top players to watch in this Western Conference clash are Anthony Davis for Dallas and Ja Morant for Memphis. Both are key parts of Friday's same-game parlay for Mavericks-Grizzlies, and that parlay was created using the SportsLine Projection Model. We can tell you that the model is targeting both players' points + rebounds + assists (PRA) props, with one star projected to finish Over and one to go Under.

If you're looking to make any prop bets on this matchup, including on Davis or Morant, make sure to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. It refreshes the most recent data and can help you spot discrepancies in the lines. The SportsLine model, which can be found on every game forecast page on SportsLine under the "Prop Picks" tab, assigns ratings of up to five stars for each projected value play on every NBA slate. Those picks can help build winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy and in same-game parlays on any betting site.

Let's check out the SportsLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Mavericks-Grizzlies and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay. And to see the latest projections for Mavericks-Grizzlies, along with expert picks for the NBA Play-In Tournament, make sure to visit SportsLine.

Mavericks-Grizzlies Same Game Parlay (+551)

Zach Edey Under 23.5 total points + rebounds (-114): 4 stars

Anthony Davis Under 42.5 total points + rebounds + assists (-108): 3.5 stars

Ja Morant Over 36.5 total points + rebounds + assists (-125): 3.5 stars

Edey has had a nice rookie season after wrapping up a stellar college career where he starred for Purdue. He's averaging 17.5 total points + rebounds per game this year, and the model is taking the Under on his prop line for Friday's contest. The rookie has finished Under his points + rebounds prop in 13 of his last 25 home games while averaging 17.4 per contest.

Davis is the star the model thinks will finish Under his PRA prop line. Davis' line against the Grizzlies is 42.5, and the model projects him to have 39.6 PRA in this one. He's finished Under his PRA prop in four of his last five games as an underdog.

As for Morant, he's projected to finish Over his PRA prop with 39.9 against Dallas. He's been on a roll of late at home, finishing Over his PRA prop in each of his last five games in Memphis while averaging 44.8 PRA per contest.