The No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference is up for grabs when the Miami Heat face the Atlanta Hawks in the final game of the NBA Play-In Tournament. The winner of this matchup will then take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, who earned the No. 1 seed in the East after a stellar regular season.

The Hawks went 40-42, which was the eighth-best record in the Eastern Conference, while the Heat's 37-45 record was the 10th-best mark in the East. Atlanta fell to the Orlando Magic 120-95 in the 7-8 game for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern conference, while Miami took down the Chicago Bulls 109-90 in the 9-10 game to earn a shot at the No. 8 seed on Friday.

This matchup is effectively a pick 'em, with the Hawks as slim 1-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and are both sides -110 on the money line (risk $110 to win $100). The over/under for this matchup is 220.5. These two foes met four times this year and split the season series at 2-2. Each game was decided by at least 10 points, and the home team won each contest, which could bode well for the Hawks.

Trae Young is arguably the biggest star in this matchup, and while the Hawks struggled mightily to score against the Magic, Young scored 28 points. He made headlines not for his performance, though, but rather that he was suspended late in the game after an altercation with an official. Young was always going to be a top player to watch, but he'll be under the spotlight even more on Friday.

Young is one of three players in today's NBA same-game parlay for Heat-Hawks, which was created with the help of the SportsLine Projection Model. The model is targeting Young's points prop, which is set at 25.5. Young averaged 24.2 points per game this year, which was actually the lowest mark of his seven-year career since his rookie season in 2018-19. He also struggled against Miami this season, averaging just 17.0 points per game in four contests against the Heat. And while he's not part of this three-leg parlay, we can tell you that on the other side, the model likes Heat star Tyler Herro to score quite a bit in this game. The model is leaning Over on Herro's points prop of 25.5.

If you're looking to make any prop bets on this matchup, including on Young, make sure to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. It refreshes the most recent data and can help you spot discrepancies in the lines. The SportsLine model, which can be found on every game forecast page on SportsLine under the "Prop Picks" tab, assigns ratings of up to five stars for each projected value play on every NBA slate. Those picks can help build winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy and in same-game parlays on any betting site.

Let's check out the SportsLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Heat-Hawks and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay. And to see the latest projections for Heat-Hawks, along with expert picks for the NBA Play-In Tournament, make sure to visit SportsLine.

Heat-Hawks Same Game Parlay (+574)

Alec Burks Over 5.5 total points (-108): 4 stars

Davion Mitchell Under 19.5 total points + rebounds + assists (-112): 4 stars

Trae Young Under 25.5 total points (-118): 3 stars

Burks is a role player for the Heat who averages just over 17 minutes per game, and the model is targeting his points prop as the veteran guard has finished Over his points prop in five of his last eight road games against bottom-10 defenses. He's averaging 10.6 points per game over that stretch, and the model projects him to score 9.9 points in Atlanta.

The model is also looking at his teammate, Mitchell, but with the Under on his PRA line of 19.5. He's projected to have 15.6 PRA on Friday. He's finished Under his PRA prop in five of his last eight games against teams with both a bottom-10 defense and a losing record.

As for Young, a big game from him will be key if the Hawks want to advance to face Cleveland. The Atlanta star's points prop is set at 25.5, and while he scored 28 points earlier this week against the Magic, the model is taking the Under on that line for Friday's matchup. Young has finished Under his points prop in three of his last five games against teams with losing records.