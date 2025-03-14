The Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Lakers in a matchup of the No. 3 and 4 seeds in the Western Conference, respectively. The Nuggets are 42-24 on the year, holding a slim edge in the standings over the Lakers, who are 40-24. Denver is a 13.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and is -770 on the money line (bet $775 to win $100) while the Lakers are +540 (bet $100 to win $540). The over/under is 229.5, with the Over and Under each priced at -110.

If you're looking at player prop bets for Friday's matchup between Denver and Los Angeles, including with Nuggets stars like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, make sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. You can see all of the model's top-rated prop picks for every game under the "Prop Picks" tab. There are ratings of up to five stars assigned for all sorts of different prop bets for players. Those picks can be key for creating winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy as well as same-game parlays on any available betting site.

Let's dive into the SportsLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Lakers-Nuggets and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay.

Russell Westbrook Over 5.5 total assists (+126): 4 stars

Westbrook has finished Over his assists prop in four of his last five games against teams with top-third defenses. SportsLine's model projects the veteran guard to finish Friday with 6.6 assists against the Lakers.

Jamal Murray Over 30.5 total points + rebounds + assists (-110): 3.5 stars

Murray is enjoying another nice season, and he has gone Over his PRA line in six of his last 10 games when the Nuggets have faced teams with a winning record. Murray is averaging 33.8 PRA per game over that timeframe, and the model projects him to have 31.8 PRA against Los Angeles.

Nikola Jokic Over 40.5 total points + rebounds (-106): 3 stars

Jokic, a three-time NBA MVP, has gone Over his points + rebounds prop in four of his last five games when the Nuggets are favored and playing a top-third defense. Jokic is averaging 42.6 total points + rebounds per game over that span, and SportsLine's model projects him to finish Friday's game against the Lakers with 40.8 total points + rebounds.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +796 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Want more NBA picks for tonight?

You've seen the top NBA prop picks for Lakers vs. Nuggets. Now, get NBA picks for every game from SportsLine's proven model, which has returned more than $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus season.