Two Western Conference playoff hopefuls go head-to-head on Friday when the Memphis Grizzlies head to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers. The Grizzlies are 43-27 this season and hold the No. 5 seed in the West, while the Kawhi Leonard's Clippers are 39-30 and are the No. 7 seed. Memphis is .500 over its last 10 games while Los Angeles has won seven of its last 10 contests.

The Clippers are 6.5-point favorites, according to SportsLine consensus odds, and are -262 on the money line (bet $262 to win $100) while the Grizzlies are +213 (bet $100 to win $213). The over/under is set at 231.5.

If you're looking at player prop bets for Friday's matchup between the Grizzlies and Clippers, including with Leonard, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. You can see all of the model's top-rated prop picks for every game under the "Prop Picks" tab. There are ratings of up to five stars assigned for all sorts of different prop bets for players. Those picks can be key for creating winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy as well as same-game parlays on any available betting site.

Let's dive into the SportsLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Grizzlies-Clippers and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay.

Kawhi Leonard Under 32.5 total points + rebounds + assists (-112): 3.5 stars

It's been another year of injuries for Leonard, who didn't suit up until Jan. 4 due to knee injury, but he's been solid in 26 games this year, posting numbers right in line with his career averages. Leonard has a 32.5 PRA prop line for Friday's matchup with Memphis, and the model expects him to finish Under that line with a 23.5 PRA projection. Leonard has finished Under his PRA line in eight of his last 10 games against teams with bottom-third defenses.

Ivica Zubac Under 12.5 total rebounds (+100): 3.5 stars

Zubac is one of the best rebounders in the league this year, ranking fourth in rebounds per game. But the model expects him to come up short of his 12.5 rebounds prop line for Friday. Zubac has gone Under his rebounds line in each of his last five games against teams with bottom-third defenses, averaging 8.6 per game. The model projects the Clippers' big man to record 11.9 rebounds against the Grizzlies.

James Harden Under 31.5 total points + assists (-114): 3.5 stars

Harden has been solid in his second year with the Clippers, averaging 31.2 total points + assists per game this year. The model expects the former MVP to come up short of his 31.5 total points + assists line for Friday, though, as Harden has finished Under his points + assists prop line in four of his last five games in which the Clippers were favored and facing teams with both a winning record and bottom-third defense. Harden is averaging 24.6 total points + assists per game over that span, and the model projects him to record 29.3 total points + assists on Friday.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +605