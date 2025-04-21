The New York Knicks had a massive fourth quarter to pull off a Game 1 comeback victory over the Detroit Pistons Saturday. That fourth quarter included a 21-0 Knicks run, the key part of their 40 points in the final 12 minutes. Game 2 at Madison Square Garden is Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET, with Detroit looking for its first playoff win since 2008.

Jalen Brunson led all players in Game 1 with 34 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 23 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. On the other side, Cade Cunningham matched Towns' double double with 21 points and 12 assists. For Game 2 props at FanDuel Sportsbook, Brunson has the highest points prop (28.5), Towns has the highest rebounds prop (11.5) and Cunningham has the highest assists prop (8.5).

New York opened as a 7-point home favorite against Detroit, but it's dropped slightly since to New York -6.5. The Knicks are -265 (bet $265 to win $100) on the money line, according to SportsLine consensus, while the Pistons are +215 (bet $100 to win $215) underdogs.

But what if you want to bet on player props, particularly on whether Towns will have another strong effort in Game 2? The SportsLine model has you covered. It continuously refreshes the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. The SportsLine model, which can be found on every game forecast page on SportsLine under the "Prop Picks" tab, assigns ratings of up to five stars for each projected value play on every NBA slate. Those picks can be integral to building winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy and in same-game parlays on any betting site.

Let's check out the SportsLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Pistons-Knicks and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay -- and check out the optimal same-game parlay for every playoff game on Monday's NBA schedule at SportsLine.

Pistons-Knicks SGP (+929)

Ausar Thompson Over 1.5 steals (+162): 4 stars

Mikal Bridges Over 18.5 points + assists (-106): 4 stars

Karl-Anthony Towns Under 11.5 rebounds (+102): 3.5 stars

On a three-leg SGP that pays out north of 9/1, you have to take one bigger swing. We do so here with Thompson Over 1.5 steals, as the SportsLine model also has projected 1.5 swipes for Thompson. With that Over at +162, it makes that side of the prop worth a roll of the dice.

The other 4-star recommendation for this contest is Bridges Over 18.5 points + assists, as there is a strong edge there with him being calculated for 21.8 points + assists. In his last eight games against teams with a winning record and middle-third defense (ranked No. 11 through No. 20), Bridges has gone Over this prop seven times and is averaging 26.5 points + assists over that span.



There is also a recent trend for Towns, who has gone Under his rebounds prop in five straight games when the Knicks have been favored and facing a team with a winning record. The SportsLine model likes that streak to continue in Game 2, as it's spit out 11.1 boards for Towns.