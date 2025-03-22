With just 13 games remaining, the Atlanta Hawks seem destined for a fourth straight appearance at the NBA play-in tournament. Sitting in seventh place, Atlanta is five games behind the Detroit Pistons for sixth and 9.5 games ahead of the 11th-place Toronto Raptors. But if Atlanta ends the season really strong, could it potentially catch up to Detroit?



The Hawks have won six of their nine games in the month of March, with their star Trae Young averaging 26.1 points and 11.4 assists this month. Young has averaged 11.8 assists in Atlanta's wins this season, compared to 11.1 dimes in their losses. His passing will be key if Atlanta wants to add another win tonight when hosting the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. ET.

In this clash, Atlanta opened as a 1-point home underdog to Golden State, but this spread has been bet up to Golden State -2.5. The Warriors are -139 (bet $139 to win $100) on the money line, according to SportsLine consensus, while the Hawks are +118 (bet $100 to win $118) underdogs.

But what if you want to bet on player props, especially on whether Young has a huge game against Golden State? The SportsLine model has you covered. It continuously refreshes the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. The SportsLine model, which can be found on every game forecast page on SportsLine under the "Prop Picks" tab, assigns ratings of up to five stars for each projected value play on every NBA slate. Those picks can be integral to building winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy and in same-game parlays on any betting site.

Let's check out the SportLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Warriors-Hawks and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay -- and check out the optimal same-game parlay for every game on Saturday's NBA schedule at SportsLine.

Brandin Podziemski Under 14.5 points (-106): 4.5 stars

There are four 4.5-star recommendations from the SportsLine model for this clash, and all of them involve Podziemski. We'll use the Under on his points prop for this SGP, as he's only projected to score 9.5 points. In his last 25 games with the Warriors as favorites, he's gone Under this prop 15 times and averaged 9.6 points over that stretch.

Onyeka Okongwu Under 10.5 rebounds (-106): 4 stars

Over the last 25 games that the Hawks have been underdogs and facing a top-third defense, Okongwu has failed to clear his rebounding prop 16 times. In those 25 aforementioned contests, he's only hauling in an average of 7.2 boards. The SportsLine model likes that trend to continue, spitting out 9.0 rebounds for Okongwu against the Warriors.

Trae Young Under 10.5 assists (-118): 3.5 stars

The NBA's assists leader hasn't exactly been piling up dimes against stronger competition. He's gone Under his assists prop in seven of his last 10 games when facing a top-third defense, racking up 9.0 assists per game in that timeframe. The Under on Young's assists prop doesn't have as big an edge as the other two legs of this SGP, but it's still come out to 9.8 on the SportsLine model.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +598