The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Utah Jazz in a critical game for Minnesota's playoff hopes. With a win, Minnesota would clinch a top-six seed in the Western Conference and avoid the play-in tournament. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Timberwolves get a boost as Anthony Edwards will indeed play after having his 18th technical foul rescinded. He'd initially been suspended for Minnesota's season finale. That's good news for the Timberwolves as Edwards is enjoying the best scoring season of his career at 27.4 points per game, and he scored 44 points two games ago against Memphis.

The Timberwolves are 23-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, priced at -4762 (risk $4,762 to win $100) on the money line. The Jazz are +1570 (risk $100 to win $1,570) underdogs on the money line, and the over/under comes in at 232.5.

If you're looking to wager on player props, particularly on Edwards now that he will officially suit up for Game 82, the SportsLine projection model has you covered. It refreshes the most recent data and can help you spot discrepancies in the lines. The SportsLine model, which can be found on every game forecast page on SportsLine under the "Prop Picks" tab, assigns ratings of up to five stars for each projected value play on every NBA slate. Those picks can help build winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy and in same-game parlays on any betting site.

Let's check out the SportLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Jazz-Timberwolves and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay -- and check out the optimal same-game parlay for every game on Sunday's NBA schedule at SportsLine.

Julius Randle Over 18.5 points (-102): 4 stars

Randle is averaging 18,8 points per game this season and has been especially effective at home of late. Over his last five games in Minnesota, he's averaging 21.8 points per contest and has gone Over his points prop four times. He's projected to score 21.7 points in Minnesota's season finale.

Rudy Gobert Over 11.5 total rebounds (-102): 4 stars

Gobert is enjoying another nice season in the rebounds department, pulling down 10.8 per game this year. He's gone Over his rebounds prop in four of his last five games against losing teams, averaging a whopping 14.4 rebounds per game over that span. The model projects him to have 12.6 rebounds Sunday.

Anthony Edwards Over 34.5 total points + rebounds + assists (-112): 4 stars

Edwards will play for the Timberwolves, and the model projects him to have a monster game with 38.6 PRA, which would be Over his 34.5 PRA prop line. Over his last 10 games against bottom-10 defenses, Edwards has finished Over his PRA prop eight times and averaged 44.1 PRA per contest.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +616