The Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors meet Sunday with both teams looking to clinch an automatic playoff berth. The Clippers can land anywhere between the No. 4 and No. 7 seed in the West, while the Warriors are locked into either the No. 6 or No. 7 seed. Even though Los Angeles holds the tiebreaker over Golden State thanks to three wins in the regular season, the Clippers can still fall into the play-in tournament with a loss and a combination of other results.

James Harden has been heating up of late for Los Angeles, averaging 23.1 points over the team's recent seven-game winning streak. He's logged double-digit assists in five of those contest and comes into Sunday's matchup off a triple-double against the Sacramento Kings in a 101-100 win.

The Warriors are 4-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, priced at -179 (risk $179 to win $100) on the money line. The Clippers are +149 (risk $100 to win $149) underdogs on the money line, and the total comes in at 220.

If you're looking to wager on player props, particularly on Harden continuing his stellar form, the SportsLine projection model has you covered. It refreshes the most recent data and can help you spot discrepancies in the lines. The SportsLine model assigns ratings of up to five stars for each projected value play on every NBA slate.

Let's check out the SportLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Clippers-Warriors and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay -- and check out the optimal same-game parlay for every game on Sunday's NBA schedule at SportsLine.

Brandin Podziemski Under 23.5 points + assists + rebounds (-104): 4 stars

Podziemski has gone Under his PRA line in the last two games and the SportsLine model projects him at 20.1 PRA Sunday. In his last 16 games as a home favorite, Podziemski has gone Under on his points + assists + rebounds prop 10 times, averaging just 17.8 PRA.

Ivica Zubac Under 13.5 rebounds (-120): 4 stars

Even though Zubac has collected double-digit rebounds in each of his last five games, he's gone Under his rebounds line three times. After grabbing 20 boards against the Spurs, Zubac went below his rebounds line in each of the last two games. The SportsLine model projects him at 12.0 rebounds Sunday.

James Harden Under 31.5 points + assists (-114): 3.5 stars

When facing teams with a winning record and top-10 defense, Harden has struggled. In his last five such matchups, he's gone Under his points + assists line each time. In the previous three meetings this season against Golden State, Harden averaged 17.7 points and 11.3 assists per game. The SportsLine model projects him at 27.9 PRA in Sunday's contest.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +582