The 2025 NBA Playoffs continue Sunday, April 27 with four Game 4s on the schedule, including the Orlando Magic looking to level their series against the defending champions Boston Celtics at 2-2. The Magic secured a home win in Game 3 late thanks to some clutch baskets from Franz Wagner and a last-second defensive stop on an inbounds play. Boston was unable to go up 3-0 despite 36 points from Jayson Tatum, who returned to the floor after missing Game 2 due to a bone bruise. Tatum is officially off the injury report and good to go in Sunday's contest, and he might have to shoulder a heavy load again with Jrue Holiday out and Jaylen Brown considered questionable.

The Celtics are 7-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, priced at -308 (risk $308 to win $100) on the money line. The Magic are +246 (risk $100 to win $246) underdogs, and the total comes in at 197.5. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Celtics-Magic, at SportsLine.

The SportsLine model has you covered when locking in player props, including if Tatum can replicate his Game 3 performance in Game 4 Sunday. It continuously refreshes the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. The SportsLine model, which can be found on every game forecast page on SportsLine under the "Prop Picks" tab, assigns ratings of up to five stars for each projected value play on every NBA slate. Those picks can be integral to building winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy and in same-game parlays on any betting site.

Let's check out the SportsLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Celtics-Magic and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay -- and check out the optimal same-game parlay for every playoff game on Sunday's NBA schedule at SportsLine.

Celtics-Magic SGP (+702)

Paolo Banchero Under 28.5 points (-102): 4 stars

Jayson Tatum Under 30.5 points + assists (-112): 3.5 stars

Derrick White Under 8.5 rebounds + assists (+114): 3.5 stars

Banchero has put up 30+ points in every game of this series but the SportsLine model projects him at just 24.6 points in Game 4 Sunday. The forward has gone Under on his points prop four times in the last five home games. Tatum is coming off a contest where he logged 40 points + assists, but he's gone Under his points + assists line four times in his last five games on the road facing a top-10 defense. Tatum is projected at 29.3 points + assists, but the Under carries a slightly better price at -112 compared to his Over at -118. White logged eight rebounds + assists in Game 3 for his second Under on this particular prop in the series. The veteran guard has failed to top his rebounds + assists mark nine times in his last 13 contests on the road against a team with a top-10 defense.