Two Western Conference teams vying for playoff position square off Sunday evening with the Denver Nuggets heading to Texas to take on the Houston Rockets. The Rockets have won nine games in a row and are two games ahead of the Nuggets for the No. 2 seed in the West. Denver has lost its last two games with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic sidelined due to an ankle injury. Jokic is set to miss Sunday's game as well. Houston beat Denver three out of four times last season and won this season's lone meeting 128-108. The Rockets and Nuggets will also conclude the regular season against one another. The Rockets are 7-point favorites, according to SportsLine's projection model. Houston is a -272 (risk $272 to win $100) money-line favorite, while Denver is a +220 (risk $100 to win $220) money-line underdog. The total comes in at 225.

Jamal Murray Over 5.5 assists (+102): 4 stars

Murray is probable for this matchup. The point guard will take on a bigger offensive role with Jokic sidelined, so this is a strong plus-money play. Murray has gone Over his assists line six times in the last 10 games, and SportsLine's model projects him for 6.5 assists Sunday. He had five assists in the lone meeting against Houston this season.

Tari Eason Under 17.5 points + rebounds (-102): 4 stars

In his last 10 games facing a team with a winning record, Eason has gone Under his points + rebounds line seven times. He didn't play in the last matchup between these two teams. Even though the power forward has gone Over on this prop three times in the last five games, SportsLine's model has him at 12.9 points + rebounds Sunday.

Jabari Smith Over 4.5 rebounds (-154): 4 stars

Smith has topped his rebounds line four times in the last five games. Like Eason, Smith did not suit up in the last meeting between these teams. In his last five games against teams with a winning record, Smith has gone Over his rebounds line each time.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +525