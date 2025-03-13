A star-studded showdown takes center stage when Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. Curry ranks 14th in the NBA in scoring, averaging 24.5 points per game. He's connecting on 39.8% of his 3-point attempts, his lowest total since the 2021-22 season. However, the addition of Jimmy Butler has Golden State firing on all cylinders entering tonight's matchup. The Warriors have won five consecutive games and Butler recorded a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Monday's win over the Trail Blazers.

The Kings, meanwhile, have recently dominated this in-state rivalry, winning five of the last six meetings against Golden State. Sacramento is also 5-0 against the spread in its past five games on the road. DeRozan stuffed the stat sheet in his last meeting against the Warriors, finishing with 34 points, six assists and four rebounds.

According to the latest Kings vs. Warriors odds, Golden State is listed as a 7-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Warriors are -281 (risk $281 to win $100) on the money line, while the Kings are +229 (risk $100 to win $229) underdogs.

If you want to bet on player props, SportsLine's model has you covered. It simulates every game 10,000 times and continuously refreshes the most recent available data, which can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the betting lines.

Let's dive into the SportsLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Kings vs. Warriors and see what the payout would be if they were all put into a same-game parlay.

Moses Moody Under 15.5 points + rebounds (-130 at FanDuel): 4 stars

Moody has played well over the last two games, averaging 16.0 points and 4.5 rebounds. However, Jonathan Kuminga is set to return to the lineup and that could eat into Moody's minutes on Thursday. The young forward is projected for 10.5 points + rebounds in SportsLine's model, which is significantly below the posted total at FanDuel.

Domantas Sabonis Over 15.5 points (-112 at FanDuel): 3.5 stars

Sabonis has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury. He's officially listed as questionable on Thursday and could make his return in an important spot for the Kings. The big man is averaging 20.7 points per game against Golden State in three meetings this season and does well on the road. He's gone Over his points line 14 times in his last 25 road games.

Stephen Curry Under 32.5 total points + assists (-106 at FanDuel): 3 stars

Curry looks energized after Golden State's big deadline move to acquire Jimmy Butler, highlighted by a 40-point performance against the Nets last Thursday. The point guard has been less stellar at home this season, averaging 28.9 points + assists in San Francisco while posting 32.2 points + assists on the road. In his last 10 home games, Curry has gone Under on his points + assists prop seven times.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +622

