The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors meet in the 2025 NBA Play-in Tournament on Tuesday, with tip-off set for 10 p.m. ET on TNT from Chase Center in San Francisco. This is the No. 7 vs. No. 8 matchup in the West, with the winner capturing the No. 7 seed and facing the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs. The loser will await the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchup featuring the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings.

These teams have met in the play-in tournament before, with the Warriors hosting the Grizzlies for the No. 8 seed back in 2021. Golden State had come off a stunning loss to the Lakers courtesy of a late 3-pointer from LeBron James, while Memphis took down the Spurs in the 9-10 matchup. Ja Morant was clutch in that affair, scoring 35 points and hitting two key shots in the final minute of overtime to give Memphis the 117-112 win.

Since that famous win for the Grizzlies, a lot has changed with both franchises. The Warriors went on to win the NBA championship in 2022, eliminating Memphis in the second round of that postseason. The Grizzlies have been marred by injuries to key players but got back to the playoffs this year. Golden State won three of the four meetings between the two teams during the regular season, including a 134-125 win on April 1 where Stephen Curry dropped 52 points.

The biggest change for Golden State is the addition of Jimmy Butler, who is averaging 17.9 points, 5.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game over 30 games with the Warriors. In his lone matchup against Memphis this season, he logged 27 points, four assists and six rebounds. Butler has been known for his playoff exploits, including a trip to the NBA Finals from the play-in tournament as a member of the Miami Heat. Can he deliver another signature play-in performance Tuesday, this time as a member of the Warriors?

The Warriors are 7-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, priced at -314 (risk $314 to win $100) on the money line. The Grizzlies are +252 (risk $100 to win $252) underdogs, while the total comes in at 229.

But what if you want to build a same-game parlay with player props, particularly on Butler returning to postseason form?. The SportsLine Projection Model has you covered. It refreshes the most recent data and can help you spot discrepancies in the lines. The SportsLine model, which can be found on every game forecast page on SportsLine under the "Prop Picks" tab, assigns ratings of up to five stars for each projected value play on every NBA slate. Those picks can help build winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy and in same-game parlays on any betting site.

Let's check out the SportLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Grizzlies-Warriors and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay. You can see the latest projections for Grizzlies-Warriors, along with expert picks, at SportsLine.

Grizzlies-Warriors SGP (+630)

Jimmy Butler Under 35.5 points + assists + rebounds (-114): 4 stars

Zach Edey Under 10.5 rebounds (+100): 4 stars

Draymond Green Under 24.5 points + assists + rebounds (-106): 3.5 stars

Even though he closed the regular season strong with three straight Overs on his PRA line, this is a spot where Butler could slow down a bit. In four of his last five games at Chase Center facing a bottom-10 defense, Butler has gone Under his points + assists + rebounds line. He's averaging 25.4 points + assists + rebounds in that stretch.

Edey has been a force on the boards for Memphis in his rookie season, logging double-digit rebounds in three of his last four games in the regular season. However, in his last 10 games as an underdog facing a team with a top-10 defense, Edey has failed to top his rebounds line six times. The big man is projected for 9.4 rebounds Tuesday in SportsLine's model.

Green has gone Under his PRA line four times in his last five games, and the SportsLine model projects him at 21.3 points + assists + rebounds in this contest. In each of his last five games at home facing an opponent with a winning record, Green has finished below his PRA line.