The Memphis Grizzlies will attempt to bounce back from one of the largest defeats in postseason history when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday in Game 1. Tipoff from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City is set for 7:30 p.m. ET as the Thunder look to take a 2-0 series lead after demolishing the Grizzlies 131-80 in Game 1. The 51-point win was the fifth-largest margin in NBA playoff history, and the Thunder will carry that confidence into Game 2. Oklahoma City managed to get 12 steals and forced 22 Memphis turnovers. The Thunder also held the Grizzlies to 17.6% shooting from 3-point range.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the likely league MVP after averaging a career-high 32.7 points per game during the regular season, didn't need to have a superstar showing for the Thunder in Game 1. He only scored 15 points in 23 minutes and somewhat struggled from the floor, but the SportsLine model projects him to have a stellar defensive showing in Game 2 to anchor Tuesday's best NBA same-game parlay.

Oklahoma City is a 14.5-point favorite in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, priced at -1124 (risk $1,124 to win $100) on the money line. Memphis is a +700 (risk $100 to win $700) underdog and the total sits at 229.

The SportsLine model continuously refreshes the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. The model assigns ratings of up to five stars for each projected value play on every NBA slate.

Let's check out the SportsLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Grizzlies-Thunder and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay.

Grizzlies-Thunder SGP (+725)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 1.5 steals (+138): 4 stars

Isaiah Hartenstein Under 9.5 rebounds (-118): 4 stars

Zach Edey Under 11.5 rebounds (-114): 4 stars

Basketball fans will likely hone in on Gilgeous-Alexander's points props, but the model likes him to swipe a few steals Tuesday. He didn't log any steals in Game 1 but is projected for 2.0 steals in Game 2. The Over is a healthy +138 and we've already seen Memphis be careless with the ball in Game 1. Hartenstein logged eight rebounds in the series opener, exactly where he's projected to end up again in Game 2 according to SportsLine's model. The big man has gone Under his rebounds mark four times in the last five games. Edey failed to pull down double-digit rebounds in Game 1 after three straight contests with 10+ boards. In the rookie's last 10 games as an underdog facing a top-10 defense, he's gone Under his rebounds line six times. The SportsLine model projects him at 9.3 rebounds in Game 2.