The Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets meet in Game 5 of their first-round matchup in the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, with the series tied at 2-2. The Clippers took Games 2 and 3 to grab a 2-1 series lead, but the Nuggets got a massive win in Game 4 after Aaron Gordon followed up Nikola Jokic's airball with a dunk at the buzzer to level the matchup. The Nuggets are hoping to get back-to-back wins for the first time in this series, while the Clippers try to grab a victory Tuesday to set up an opportunity to close things out in Game 6 in L.A.

Even though Jokic missed badly on his final shot in Game 4, he had a clutch basket on the previous possession and finished the game with 36 points, 21 rebounds and eight assists. The three-time league MVP is averaging 28.5 points, 10.8 assists and 13.5 rebounds per game in this series with two triple doubles. However, he has actually gone Under Tuesday's PRA prop line of 51.5 three times in the four games. Will he buck the trend Tuesday in Game 5, or will the Clippers be able to hold the big man relatively in check?

Los Angeles is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, priced at -125 (risk $125 to win $100) on the money line. Denver is a +105 (risk $100 to win $105) home underdog, and the total is set at 208.5. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Clippers-Nuggets, at SportsLine.

The SportsLine model assigns ratings of up to five stars for each projected value play on every NBA slate.

Here are the SportsLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Clippers-Nuggets, and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay -- and check out the optimal same-game parlay for every playoff game on Tuesday's NBA schedule at SportsLine.

Clippers-Nuggets SGP (+536)

Michael Porter Jr. Over 12.5 points (-114): 4 stars

Ivica Zubac Under 12.5 rebounds (-120): 4 stars

Nikola Jokic Under 51.5 points + assists + rebounds (-118): 3.5 stars

Porter Jr. is officially probable as he plays through a shoulder injury. The forward was able to put up 17 points in Game 4, and SportsLine's model projects him at 16.8 points Tuesday night in Game 5. In his last five games as an underdog, Porter Jr. has gone Over his points line four times. Zubac has grabbed double-digit boards in three of the four games but has gone Under on his rebounds prop in each of his last 10 games as a favorite facing a bottom-10 defense. Jokic was Under 51.5 PRA in three games before delivering 65 PRA in Game 4. The SportsLine model projects him at 47.4 PRA Tuesday, and he's gone Under his PRA line 13 times in his last 25 matchups against a team with a winning record.