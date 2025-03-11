In Giannis Antetokounmpo's 12th NBA season, he's still putting up outrageous numbers. He's only one of two players (Nikola Jokic) to be in the top 10 in scoring and rebounding, thanks to his 30.9 points (second in NBA) and 12.0 rebounds (sixth in NBA) per game. Earlier this month, he became the sixth-youngest player ever and 52nd overall to reach 20,000 career points.

But now Antetokounmpo has to help the Milwaukee Bucks turn things around, as they enter Tuesday's clash against the Indiana Pacers on a two-game losing streak. Milwaukee is just one game ahead of Indiana and the Detroit Pistons for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks are 2-0 against the Pacers so far this season, with Antetokounmpo averaging 33.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists in those meetings.

In this latest matchup between these two division foes, Milwaukee is listed as two-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Bucks are -132 (risk $132 to win $100) on the money line, while the Pacers are +112 (risk $100 to win $112) underdogs.

But what if you want to bet on player props, particularly on whether Antetokounmpo has another strong outing against the Pacers? The SportsLine model has you covered. It simulates every game 10,000 times and continuously refreshes the most recent available data, which can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the betting lines.

Let's check out the SportLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Bucks vs. Pacers and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay -- and check out the optimal same-game parlay for every game on Tuesday's NBA schedule at SportsLine.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Under 12.5 rebounds (-128 at FanDuel): 4 stars

Antetokounmpo is averaging 12.0 rebounds per game this season, his highest mark since the 2019-20 season. That number has fallen to 11.2 across five March games, where he has gone Under his rebounding prop in four of those five contests. In both meetings against the Pacers this season, he hasn't exceeded 12.5 either time. The SportsLine model has him projected for 10.4 boards Tuesday.

Damian Lillard Under 4.5 rebounds (+100 at FanDuel): 3.5 stars

Lillard hasn't fared well on this prop when the Bucks have been on the road playing against a team with a winning record and bottom-third defense, failing to clear it in four of the last five instances. His SportsLine model forecast for rebounds is at 4.0, a worthy roll of the dice considering his Under is priced at +100.

Kyle Kuzma Under 6.5 rebounds (+106 at FanDuel): 3.5 stars

A third Under for a Bucks rebounding prop? In the SportsLine model we trust! Kuzma has finished with three Unders for rebounds in his last five games against teams with winning records. The model likes that trend to continue here, as he's been projected for 6.1 boards.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +641

Want more NBA picks for tonight?

You've seen the model's top NBA prop picks for Bucks vs. Pacers. Now, get spread, total, money-line and prop picks for every game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.