Is Giannis Antetokounmpo somehow flying under the radar this season? Only two players in the NBA rank in the top 10 in scoring and rebounding. Nikola Jokic (third with 29.1 PPG, third with 12.8 RPG) is in the NBA MVP discussion along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Meanwhile, you don't hear about Antetokounmpo's insane numbers (second with 30.4 PPG, sixth with 12.1 RPG) nearly as often. He also became the sixth-youngest player ever and 52nd player overall to hit the 20,000 career points milestone.

Even with all of Antetokounmpo's incredible individual achievements, the Milwaukee Bucks are tied for fourth in the Eastern Conference at 38-29 along with the Indiana Pacers. If Milwaukee wants home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, it will need to finish off the season strong. A major test awaits for the Bucks, as they have five road contests in a row, starting Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET.

In this matchup, Milwaukee opened as a 2.5-point road underdog to Golden State, but this spread has swung to Milwaukee -3.5. The Bucks are -158 (bet $158 to win $100) on the money line according to SportsLine consensus, while the Warriors are +133 (bet $100 to win $133) underdogs.

But what if you want to bet on player props, especially on whether Antetokounmpo has a monster effort in a key road game? The SportsLine model has you covered. It continuously refreshes the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. The SportsLine model, which can be found on every game forecast page on SportsLine under the "Prop Picks" tab, assigns ratings of up to five stars for each projected value play on every NBA slate. Those picks can be integral to building winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy and in same-game parlays on any betting site.

Let's check out the SportLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Bucks-Warriors and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay -- and check out the optimal same-game parlay for every game on Tuesday's NBA schedule at SportsLine.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Under 12.5 rebounds (-114): 4 stars

Antetokounmpo has actually been averaging under 12.0 rebounds in both February (11.7) and March (11.9). He's failed to grab 13 rebounds in 11 of the 15 games he's played in over those two months. The SportsLine model is banking on that recent trend to continue, only projecting 10.7 boards for Milwaukee's superstar against the Warriors.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Under 6.5 assists (+114): 4 stars

Backing an Antetokounmpo Under isn't the most fun, so why not add another into the fold? He's dishing out 6.0 assists per game this season, the second-highest mark of his career. But with the SportsLine model only calculating 5.7 assists tonight and the Under being priced at +114, that's more than enough to designate this as a 4-star recommendation.

Kyle Kuzma Under 6.5 rebounds (-118): 3.5 stars

There aren't any Warriors player props available yet for this game since this is the second night of a back-to-back for them, so we're adding a Kuzma prop to complete this SGP. Kuzma has gone Under 6.5 rebounds in four of his past five games, including bringing down just one board in his last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The SportsLine model has spit out 5.6 rebounds for this clash.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +642