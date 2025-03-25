There are only two teams in NBA history that have reached 70 wins in a regular season—the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors at 73-9 and the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls at 72-10. Can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to join that exclusive group?

The Thunder currently sit at 59-12 and have locked up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They would need to win their final 11 games to finish with the third-most wins in an NBA regular season. Oklahoma City aims for its 60th win Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET against the Sacramento Kings, a team it has beaten by a combined 55 points in two previous meetings this season.

Oklahoma City opened as a 7.5-point road favorite against Sacramento, but this spread has risen to Oklahoma City -10. The Thunder are -439 (bet $439 to win $100) on the money line according to SportsLine consensus, while the Kings are +336 (bet $100 to win $336) underdogs.

But what if you want to bet on player props, particularly on whether a strong Gilgeous-Alexander performance can extend Oklahoma City's winning streak to seven games? The SportsLine model has you covered. It continuously refreshes the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. The SportsLine model, which can be found on every game forecast page on SportsLine under the "Prop Picks" tab, assigns ratings of up to five stars for each projected value play on every NBA slate. Those picks can be integral to building winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy and in same-game parlays on any betting site.

Let's check out the SportLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Thunder-Kings and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay -- and check out the optimal same-game parlay for every game on Tuesday's NBA schedule at SportsLine.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 38.5 points + assists (-118): 3.5 stars

Gilgeous-Alexander has performed better on this prop against stronger competition. In his last five outings against teams with losing records and bottom-10 defenses, he's gone Under his points + assists prop each time. The SportsLine model likes that streak to continue against the 35-36 Kings, with Gilgeous-Alexander's projection at 35.8.

Chet Holmgren Under 15.5 points (-112): 3 stars

Here's another Thunder star that doesn't stuff the stat sheet as much against teams with losing records, as Holmgren has gone Under his points prop in seven of his past 10 games against sub-.500 competition. He's averaged only 12.8 points in those 10 contests and the SportsLine model has him calculated for 14.5 points Tuesday night.

Jalen Williams Over 4.5 assists (-102): 3 stars

Williams has missed the Thunder's past six games with a hip injury and is listed as questionable for this game. In the five games he's played this month, he's averaging 6.6 assists—including dropping six dimes in only 14 minutes against the Denver Nuggets before exiting with the injury. His forecast for Tuesday from the SportsLine model is 4.6 assists, a worthy roll of the dice considering his Over is priced at -102.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +593