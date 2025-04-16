The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls meet once again in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, April 16, with the winner advancing to Friday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks while the loser is eliminated from playoff contention. Both sides are familiar with the play-in bracket, as this is the third straight year they have participated in the tournament. The Heat and Bulls played for the No. 8 seed in each of the last two play-in tournaments, with Miami winning both times. The Heat remain the only team to advance to the NBA Finals from the play-in tournament.

Miami's season was marred by Jimmy Butler controversies, with the star trying to force his way out and eventually getting traded to the Golden State Warriors. The Heat still have two young stars in Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, but Butler was the heart and soul of the franchise. It'll be up to Herro, Adebayo and the supporting cast to use this opportunity to set the foundation for the future. The Heat did have a six-game winning streak late in the year but finished the season losing four of their last six games.

Chicago entered the year hoping to be competitive despite sending Alex Caruso to the Thunder and DeMar DeRozan to the Kings. Josh Giddey, the centerpiece of the Caruso trade, has been stellar for the Bulls. He's averaging 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game this season. Coby White, who took on an even bigger role after Chicago dealt Zach LaVine to the Kings before the trade deadline, leads the team at 20.4 points per game. White was fantastic in March, averaging 27.7 points per game as the Bulls had multiple four-game win streaks to eventually secure the play-in berth. Chicago closed the season on a six-game winning streak and won all three games against Miami in the regular season.

The Bulls are 1-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, priced at -117 (risk $117 to win $100) on the money line. The Heat are -102 (risk $102 to win $100) underdogs, while the total comes in at 219.

The SportsLine Projection Model refreshes the most recent data and can help you spot discrepancies in the lines. The model assigns ratings of up to five stars for each projected value play on every NBA slate.

Let's check out the SportLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Heat-Bulls and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay.

Heat-Bulls SGP (+630)

Davion Mitchell Under 5.5 assists (-106): 4.5 stars

Kel'El Ware Over 17.5 points + rebounds (-114): 4 stars

Coby White Over 4.5 assists (+112): 3.5 stars

Mitchell has gone Over his assists line three times in the last four games, but this could be a spot where he struggles. In his last five games as an underdog against a team with a losing record, Mitchell has gone Under his assists line three times. He's averaging 4.8 assists per game in that span and is projected for 3.2 assists Wednesday.

Ware has been a force on the interior with extended playing time, and this is a favorable matchup for him. He's averaging 24.0 points + rebounds in his last five games as an underdog, going Over on his points + rebounds prop four times. SportsLine's model projects him at 21.8 points + rebounds in this game.

White has gone Over his assists line six times in his last 10 home games against a team with a top-10 defense. The Bulls guard has logged exactly four assists in each of his last three games, but the SportsLine model projects him at 4.8 assists Wednesday. The Over is a plus-money leg, and White could deliver a strong showing at home in an important spot for Chicago.