We're inching closer to the NBA postseason, and two Western Conference squads that currently hold playoff spots are going up against one another Wednesday. Anthony Edwards' Minnesota Timberwolves travel to Denver to take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Denver is the current No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, while Minnesota is No. 7 and hasn't lost in March.

The Nuggets are 4-point favorites, according to SportsLine consensus odds, and are -170 on the money line (bet $170 to win $100) while the Timberwolves are +143 (bet $100 to win $143). The over/under is set at 234.5.

If you're looking at player prop bets for Wednesday's matchup between Timberwolves and Nuggets, including for Edwards and Jokic, make sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. You can see all of the model's top-rated prop picks for every game under the "Prop Picks" tab. There are ratings of up to five stars assigned for all sorts of different prop bets for players. Those picks can be key for creating winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy as well as same-game parlays on any available betting site.

Let's dive into the SportsLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Timberwolves-Nuggets and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay.

Anthony Edwards Under 37.5 total points + rebounds + assists (-112): 4 stars

In his last five games, Edwards has gone Under his PRA line four times, averaging 36.2 PRA per game over that span. SportsLine's model projects the star Timberwolves player to finish Wednesday with 33.7 PRA against the Nuggets in Denver.

Nikola Jokic Under 51.5 total points + rebounds + assists (-110): 4 stars

When it comes to PRA in today's NBA, look no further than Jokic, who posted a historic 74 PRA line last week with 31 points, 21 rebounds and 22 assists. But the model is taking the Under on the three-time MVP Wednesday, projecting him to finish with 46.5 PRA against Minnesota. Jokic has finished Under his PRA prop in four of the last five games in which the Nuggets were favored and facing a team with a winning record, averaging 45.0 PRA over that span.

Jaden McDaniels Under 7.5 total rebounds + assists (3.5 stars)

When facing teams with winning records, McDaniels has struggled with his rebounds + assists prop of late, finishing Under that prop line in each of his last five games with an average of 4.2 per contest. SportsLine's model projects McDaniels to finish Wednesday with 6.8 total rebounds + assists in Denver.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +659