Two highly ranked Western Conference foes go at it on Wednesday when the Denver Nuggets visit the Los Angeles Lakers. Each team has won six of its last 10 games, and the Nuggets took down the Lakers 131-126 last Friday in Denver. LeBron James is once again out, so Los Angeles will be led by Luka Doncic. Denver, on the other hand, has another European star leading the way in three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

The Nuggets are 2-point favorites, according to SportsLine consensus odds, and are -130 on the money line (bet $130 to win $100) while the Lakers are +110 (bet $100 to win $110). The over/under is set at 234.

If you're looking at player prop bets for Wednesday's matchup between Nuggets and Lakers, including for Doncic and Jokic, make sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Let's dive into the SportsLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Nuggets-Lakers and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay.

Luka Doncic Under 50.5 total points + rebounds + assists (-118): 4 stars

Doncic is averaging 43.1 PRA per game since joining the Lakers at the NBA trade deadline, and his numbers have steadily improved. Over his last nine games, Doncic is averaging 49.3 PRA per game, and he had 49 PRA when he last suited up against the Nuggets on Feb. 22. His PRA prop line for Wednesday is 50.5, and the model is expecting the Lakers star to finish Under with a projection of 45.2.

Nikola Jokic Under 27.5 total points (-106): 3.5 stars

Jokic is once again enjoying an MVP-caliber season in Denver, as he does just about everything well. That includes scoring, as he ranks third in the NBA with 29.1 points per game. Jokic is averaging 29.9 points per game over his last 10 games played, and he scored 28 points against the Lakers last Friday. But the model is taking the Under here, projecting Jokic to finish Wednesday with 26.0 points, coming up short on his 27.5 line.

Christian Braun Over 4.5 total rebounds (+122): 3.5 stars

Braun is enjoying a career year in his third NBA season, posting career-high marks in every category. That includes rebounds, where the Kansas product is averaging 5.0 per game this year. Braun pulled down five rebounds against the Lakers on Friday, and he's averaging 4.9 boards per game over his last 10 games. The model likes Braun to go Over his rebounds prop line of 4.5 with 5.0 against the Lakers on Wednesday.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +697