Two playoff hopefuls face off on Wednesday with Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers heading east to face Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference at 42-29 and have won five in a row and seven of their last 10. The Lakers, meanwhile, are trending in the opposite direction, as they've lost three in a row and seven of their last 10. Los Angeles is 43-28 this season and holds the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference.

The Lakers are slim 1.5-point favorites, according to SportsLine consensus odds, and are -119 on the money line (bet $119 to win $100) while the Pacers are +100 (bet $100 to win $100). The over/under is set at 236.

Those looking at prop bets for Wednesday's matchup between the Lakers and Pacers need to check out which way the SportsLine Projection Model is leaning for all sorts of different player props.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. There are ratings of up to five stars assigned for all sorts of different prop bets for players.

Let's dive into the SportsLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Lakers-Pacers and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay.

Luka Doncic Under 37.5 total points + rebounds (3.5 stars)

Doncic is averaging 35.8 total points + rebounds since being traded to the Lakers, and he's finished Under his points + rebounds prop line in four of his last five games in which L.A. was favored against teams with winning records. Doncic averaged 36.0 points + rebounds over that span, and the model projects him to finish just Under his 37.5 line with 36.4 in Indiana on Wednesday.

Tyrese Haliburton Over 17.5 total points (3.5 stars)

Haliburton has emerged as a star for the Pacers in recent years, and the two-time All-Star will be a key factor in whether or not Indiana takes down the Lakers on Wednesday. Haliburton has scored well over his last 10 games against teams with top-third defenses, averaging 23.2 points per game and finishing Over his points prop line eight times. The model expects that trend to continue, projecting the Indiana star to score 18.9 points against the visiting Lakers.

Pascal Siakam Over 3.5 total assists (3.5 stars)

Siakam, Indiana's veteran big man, isn't known for his passing, but the model projects him to go Over his assists line of 3.5 on Wednesday. Siakam has a projected finish of 4.0 assists, and he's averaging 5.0 assists per game over his last five home games and he went Over his prop line in each of those contests.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +740