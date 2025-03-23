The top team in the NBA will face against a squad fighting to escape the NBA Play-In Tournament as the 2024-25 NBA season nears its conclusion when the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The Thunder are 58-12, including 27-7 on the road, and have already clinched the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference NBA playoff bracket. The Clippers are 40-30, including 25-10 at home, and are a half-game out of a tie for sixth in the conference as the top six teams avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament. Jalen Williams (hip) is out for the Thunder.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. The Thunder are 3.5-point favorites according to the latest Clippers vs. Thunder odds from the SportsLine Consensus, and are -165 on the money line (bet $165 to win $100), while the Clippers are +138 (bet $100 to win $239). The over/under is 228.5.

If you're looking to build a same-game parlay for Sunday's matchup between the Thunder and Clippers, including with Leonard, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. The model has simulated every NBA game 10,000 times and revealed a projected over/under for each player in each matchup. Below are the model's three best NBA picks for Sunday to include in a same-game parlay.

Under 229.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

The Thunder and Clippers have gone Under this total in two of their three meetings this season, scoring fewer than 215 points in those two matchups. Both teams rank in the top five in the NBA in scoring defense with the Thunder second at 106.9 points per game and the Clippers fourth at 108.5 ppg. Although the star power of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, James Harden and Leonard may have sports bettors thinking about the Over, the SportsLine model projects the Under to hit in well over 60% of simulations. The SportsLine consensus and some sportsbooks have set this Over/Under at 228.5 points, so getting an extra point at DraftKings Sportsbook while still having -110 odds provides the best value.

Kawhi Leonard Under 30.5 points + rebounds + assists Over 3.5 total rebounds (-115 at DraftKings)

Leonard is considered one of the best two-way players in the NBA, but he hasn't been at his best offensively against elite defensive teams this year. The 33-year-old has gone under his P+R+A total in four of his last five home games against a team with a winning record and ranking in the top 10 in scoring average. The Thunder have the No. 2 defense in the league and Leonard has failed to reach this number in either of his two games against Oklahoma City this season.

Ivica Zubac Under 12.5 rebounds (-108 at DraftKings)

The Clippers center has gone Under this total in two of his last four games and faces a tough challenge against a Thunder team that doesn't miss often. Oklahoma City ranks eighth in shooting percentage (47.9%), which limits defensive rebounding opportunities. Zubac has gone Under this number in two of three games against the Thunder this season and he's finished Under his rebounding total in three of his last five games as a home underdog.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +472

You've seen the top Thunder vs. Clippers NBA same-game parlay picks for Sunday.