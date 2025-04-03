A star-studded showdown will take center stage when LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. The Lakers have dominated this in-state rivalry in recent years, winning 11 of the last 16 meetings against Golden State. However, the Warriors enter tonight's matchup having won nine of their last 12 games on the road. The Lakers, meanwhile, are 10-0 against the spread in their past 10 meetings against an opponent from the Western Conference.

Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Lakers are 1.5-point favorites according to the latest Lakers vs. Warriors odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 229.

Jaxson Hayes Over 4.5 rebounds (+114 at FanDuel)

Hayes remains LA's only true big man, though he doesn't dominate the glass for this team. Hayes averaged 3.0 rebounds per game in two contests against Golden State, but SportsLine's model projects him to go Over this line on Thursday. In his last 10 games as a home favorite, Hayes has topped his rebounds mark six times. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering Over 4.5 rebounds at +114 odds.

Luka Doncic Over 7.5 assists (-114)

In 22 games with the Lakers, Doncic is averaging 7.9 assists per game. He has averaged 9.5 assists per game in two games against the Warriors this season, but both were as a member of the Mavericks. Doncic has topped his assists line four times in the last five games, averaging 8.0 assists. SportsLine's model projects him at 8.1 assists on Thursday.

Jimmy Butler Over 18.5 points (-112)

Butler, the other star player changing teams at the trade deadline, is averaging 17.5 points per game in 23 games with Golden State. He posted 17 points in his lone meeting against the Lakers this season, but that was when he played for the Heat. In his last five games, Butler is averaging 18.8 points per game and has gone Over on his points prop three times. The SportsLine model projects him at 19.5 points on Thursday night.

Same-Game Parlay odds at FanDuel Sportsbook: +674

