NBA Saturday news, schedule, injury updates: Timelines revealed for Curry, Irving knee injuries
We have all the latest news from around the NBA on Saturday
There are six NBA games on the schedule for Saturday night, and we'll be here all day to bring you the latest news and updates from around the league. The highlight of the evening will be James Harden and the Rockets taking on Anthony Davis and the Pelicans in Houston -- a matchup that we might see again in the first round of the playoffs.
In the first game of the night, Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid will meet in a battle of two of the best young centers in the league as the Timberwolves take on the 76ers.
Curry in danger of missing first round
The results of Stephen Curry's MRI on Saturday reportedly revealed that he has a Grade 2 MCL sprain, and he will be re-evaluated in three weeks. In theory Curry could be back for the start of the playoffs, but more realistically he could be held out the entire first round to recover. Full story.
Irving sidelined 3-to-6 weeks after surgery
The Celtics announced that point guard Kyrie Irving will resume basketball activities in three-to-six weeks following a proceture on Saturday to remove a tension wire from his left knee. This means that Irving will most likely miss the Celtics' opening-round playoff series. Full story.
NBA athletes support 'March for Our Lives'
Thousands of people marched on Saturday in the "March for Our Lives" movement calling for stricter gun regulations. Several current and former NBA players expressed their support for the movement on social media. Full story.
Thomas out two games with hip soreness
Lakers point guard Isaiah Thomas has played nearly every game since returning from a hip injury in early January, so it would make sense that he's starting to get a little sore. As a result, the Lakers have announced that Thomas will sit out the next two games in order to recover.
Warriors wait for Curry update
Stephen Curry had to leave the Warriors 106-94 win over the Hawks on Friday with a knee injury. The initial diagnosis is reportedly an MCL injury of some kind, but nobody is sure about the severity of it.
Curry is expected to have an MRI on Saturday to reveal the full extent of the injury. This has to be frustrating for the Warriors star who has already missed so much time this season due to ankle injuries. There is no place he'd rather be than the court, but his body just continues to fail him. Full story.
Popovich won't play blame game with Leonard
Gregg Popovich isn't going to play the blame game when it comes to the Kawhi Leonard situation. The Spurs star has missed all but nine games this season due to a nagging quad injury. Tensions have reportedly been rising between Leonard and the Spurs as a result.
Popovich, however, isn't going to blame anybody for how this has played out. He says Leonard wants to come back and has tried, but he simply can't get on the floor.
"But the fact that he's not back, it frustrates everybody for all the obvious reasons. But there's no blame to be placed, on him or anybody else."
The Spurs will just have to continue on without Leonard until he's ready to return. Full story.
NBA schedule for Saturday, March 24
All times Eastern
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Philadelphia 76ers, 6 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
And-Ones
- Rajon Rondo is out Saturday with a wrist injury
- Nikola Mirotic is questionable Saturday with a hip injury
- Dirk Nowitzki is questionable Saturday with a knee injury
