NBA Saturday news, schedule, injury updates: Warriors await Stephen Curry MRI results on knee

There are six NBA games on the schedule for Saturday night, and we'll be here all day to bring you the latest news and updates from around the league. The highlight of the evening will be James Harden and the Rockets taking on Anthony Davis and the Pelicans in Houston -- a matchup that we might see again in the first round of the playoffs.

In the first game of the night, Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid will meet in a battle of two of the best young centers in the league as the Timberwolves take on the 76ers.

Thomas out two games with hip soreness

Lakers point guard Isaiah Thomas has played nearly every game since returning from a hip injury in early January, so it would make sense that he's starting to get a little sore. As a result, the Lakers have announced that Thomas will sit out the next two games in order to recover.

Isaiah Thomas has been dealing with a sore hip, and he will not play either tonight in Memphis or on Monday in Detroit. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 24, 2018

Warriors wait for Curry update

Stephen Curry had to leave the Warriors 106-94 win over the Hawks on Friday with a knee injury. The initial diagnosis is reportedly an MCL injury of some kind, but nobody is sure about the severity of it.

Curry is expected to have an MRI on Saturday to reveal the full extent of the injury. This has to be frustrating for the Warriors star who has already missed so much time this season due to ankle injuries. There is no place he'd rather be than the court, but his body just continues to fail him. Full story.

Popovich won't play blame game with Leonard

Gregg Popovich isn't going to play the blame game when it comes to the Kawhi Leonard situation. The Spurs star has missed all but nine games this season due to a nagging quad injury. Tensions have reportedly been rising between Leonard and the Spurs as a result.

Popovich, however, isn't going to blame anybody for how this has played out. He says Leonard wants to come back and has tried, but he simply can't get on the floor.

"But the fact that he's not back, it frustrates everybody for all the obvious reasons. But there's no blame to be placed, on him or anybody else."

The Spurs will just have to continue on without Leonard until he's ready to return. Full story.

NBA schedule for Saturday, March 24

All times Eastern

