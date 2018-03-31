NBA Saturday news, schedule, updates, rumors: Allen, Kidd, Nash lead 2018 Hall of Fame Class
We've got all the latest news from around the NBA on Saturday
There are only five NBA games scheduled on this NCAA Final Four Saturday, but there's still plenty of reason to tune in. We'll start with a matinee between the Hornets and Wizards, and later the two best teams in the Eastern Conference will square off when the Raptors face the Celtics in Boston.
Then in the night cap, we'll likely see the return of Klay Thompson to the Warriors lineup, as they take on the Kings in Sacramento. Keep it right here for all of the NBA updates throughout the day and into the night. Enjoy.
Hall of Fame Class of 2018 officially announced
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 was officially announced on Saturday morning. While most of the names were known ahead of time, we now know the 13 new members who will be enshrined in Springfield later this year. Ray Allen, Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Grant Hill and Maurice Cheeks are the highlights of the class, along with WNBA legends Tina Thompson and Katie Smith.
Wall expected to return to Wizards lineup
The Washington Wizards have been without All-Star point guard John Wall for the past two months, but his absence is reportedly coming to an end. Wall is expected to be in the lineup when the Wizards take on the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday afternoon. The Wizards have lost four of their last five games, and are down to sixth in the East, so Wall's return comes at a perfect time. Full story
NBA schedule for Saturday, March 31
All times Eastern
- Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards, 3 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks, 5 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
-
