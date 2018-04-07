NBA Saturday schedule, news, rumors, injury updates: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo out vs. Knicks

It's hard to believe that the NBA regular season is almost over, but that means that the playoffs are right around the corner. Unlike some years where the matchups are pretty much set heading into the final week, this year's standings are more volatile than a California fault line, with nearly every game affecting the shuffle in one way or another.

To that end, Saturday will start with a matinee between the Clippers and Nuggets, both fighting for their playoff lives. Later in the evening, the Pelicans, Thunder and Spurs will all play with playoff positioning on the line. It should be another exciting day, so be sure to keep checking back for the latest updates.

Giannis out for Bucks

The Bucks have clinched a playoff berth, but are still jostling for position toward as the season winds down, so every game is important. Milwaukee will have to do it without their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on Saturday, as he'll sit out the team's game against the Knicks with ankle soreness. The Bucks could get a boost with the probable return of Malcolm Brogdon, who has missed the last two months with a quad injury.

Tonight’s Injury Report vs Knicks:



Giannis Antetokounmpo - Out (right ankle soreness)

Malcolm Brogdon - Probable

Sterling Brown - Out (personal)

Matthew Dellavedova - Out (right ankle sprain)

Shabazz Muhammad - Out (right ankle sprain) — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 7, 2018

Embiid to begin cardio, but no timetable for return

It's now been one week since Joel Embiid underwent surgery to repair an orbital fracture, but the Sixers are still unsure of when he may be back on the floor. He is set to begin some light cardio work this weekend, and doctors are pleased with how things look so far, but it's just too early to know when he'll be able to play again. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, however, the Sixers are hopeful he can return early in the playoffs. Full story

NBA schedule for Saturday, April 6

All times Eastern

And-ones: