NBA Saturday scores, news, highlights: McCaw's scary fall sours Klay's Warriors return

There were only five NBA games scheduled on this NCAA Final Four Saturday, but there was still plenty of reason to tune in. Things started with a matinee between the Hornets and Wizards, and later the two best teams in the Eastern Conference squared off when the Raptors faced the Celtics in Boston.

Then in the nightcap, we saw the return of Klay Thompson to the Warriors lineup, as they took on the Kings in Sacramento. Here are all the scores, highlights and updates from Saturday's action.

NBA schedule for Saturday, March 31

All times Eastern

McCaw leaves on stretcher after fall

Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw was taken off the floor on a stretcher following a scary fall during Saturday's 112-96 win over the Sacramento Kings.

McCaw went up for a layup and got his legs caught on the shoulder of Kings forward Vince Carter, causing McCaw to fall hard to the floor. He writhed in pain for a several seconds before being attended to by team personnel. After being stabilized, McCaw was taken off the court on a stretcher, and players from both teams joined in prayer on the court. Full story.

Whiteside rants about being benched

Heat center Hassan Whiteside, who played 19 minutes in his second game back from a hip flexor injury, complained about his lack of playing time after the game, calling his minutes restriction "b---s---." He also hinted that he might want to leave the Heat. Full story.

Celtics gain ground on Raptors

Don't look now, but the Celtics are only two games behind the Raptors for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Still without Kyrie Irving, Boston beat Toronto on Saturday to inch closer to that top spot. Marcus Morris led the Celtics with 25 points and nine rebounds.

Morris gets the lefty to fall through contact off the sweet dime by Tatum! pic.twitter.com/q2gmiBvaEO — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 1, 2018

Lowry goes five-hole

Kyle Lowry figured out a way to get this ball to Jonas Valanciunas, even if it meant going between Al Horford's legs.

Wall impressive in Wizards return

The Wizards missed John Wall while he was out with a knee injury, and he wasted no time making his presence felt in his return to the court on Saturday. Wall finished with 15 points and 14 assists, as the Wizards got a much-needed win against the Charlotte Hornets.

Baynes hits back-to-back 3s ... no, seriously

Guess how many 3-pointers Aron Baynes had made this season coming into Saturday's game against the Raptors? Zero. So it was quite a surprise to see him knock down back-to-back long balls in the first quarter.

Aron Baynes steps outside for back-to-back triples! 🎯🔥



The @celtics big man has 12 PTS in the 1st on @NBATV .#Celtics pic.twitter.com/pzCYFhmHbt — NBA (@NBA) March 31, 2018

Embiid could be back for playoffs

As we continue to await official updates on Embiid's recovery timetable, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Sixers center Joel Embiid underwent surgery on Saturday to repair an orbital fracture, and that he could return in two weeks. That timetable means that he could potentially play in the Sixers' entire first-round playoff series. Full story

Hall of Fame Class of 2018 officially announced

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 was officially announced on Saturday morning. While most of the names were known ahead of time, we now know the 13 new members who will be enshrined in Springfield later this year. Ray Allen, Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Grant Hill and Maurice Cheeks are the highlights of the class, along with WNBA legends Tina Thompson and Katie Smith. Full story

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame welcomed 13 new members today. pic.twitter.com/gOO1vGONoO — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 31, 2018

Spurs not optimistic about Kawhi return

Kawhi Leonard has reportedly left the Spurs once again to rehab his injured quad in New York. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, San Antonio is losing confidence that Leonard will return to the court this season. Full story.

And-ones: