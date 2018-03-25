NBA Saturday scores, news, highlights, updates: Harden, Rockets set mark in win over Pelicans
We have all the latest news from around the NBA on Saturday
There are six NBA games on the schedule for Saturday night, and we'll be here all day to bring you the latest news and updates from around the league. The highlight of the evening will be James Harden and the Rockets taking on Anthony Davis and the Pelicans in Houston -- a matchup that we might see again in the first round of the playoffs.
In the first game of the night, Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid will meet in a battle of two of the best young centers in the league as the Timberwolves take on the 76ers.
NBA scores for Saturday, March 24
All times Eastern
- Philadelphia 76ers 120, Minnesota Timberwolves 108 (Box Score)
- Orlando Magic 105, Phoenix Suns 99 (Box Score)
- Detroit Pistons 117, Chicago Bulls 95 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets 114, New Orleans Pelicans 91 (Box Score)
- Charlotte Hornets at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Rockets set franchise record for wins
The Rockets are a tough matchup on any night, but the Pelicans came in without Rajon Rondo or Nikola Mirotic, and it went pretty much as expected. Anthony Davis put up a valiant effort, but eventually James Harden and Houston were just too much. Harden finished with 27 points, eight assists and six rebounds, while Davis had 25 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. The Rockets' 59th win of the season is a franchise record.
Harden gets fancy
Pretty sure James Harden never even looked at Clint Capela before completing this sweet behind-the-back assist.
Embiid with the windmill
Players this big aren't supposed to be able to do things like this. Joel Embiid is one of a kind.
Curry in danger of missing first round
The results of Stephen Curry's MRI on Saturday revealed that he has a Grade 2 MCL sprain, and he will be re-evaluated in three weeks. In theory, Curry could be back for the start of the playoffs, but more realistically he could be held out the entire first round to recover. Full story.
Irving sidelined 3-to-6 weeks after surgery
The Celtics announced that point guard Kyrie Irving will resume basketball activities in 3-6 weeks following a proceture on Saturday to remove a tension wire from his left knee. This means that Irving will most likely miss the Celtics' opening-round playoff series. Full story.
NBA athletes support 'March for Our Lives'
Thousands of people marched on Saturday in the "March for Our Lives" movement calling for stricter gun regulations. Several current and former NBA players expressed their support for the movement on social media. Full story.
Thomas out two games with hip soreness
Lakers point guard Isaiah Thomas has played nearly every game since returning from a hip injury in early January, so it would make sense that he's starting to get a little sore. As a result, the Lakers have announced that Thomas will sit out the next two games in order to recover.
Popovich won't play blame game with Leonard
Gregg Popovich isn't going to play the blame game when it comes to the Kawhi Leonard situation. The Spurs star has missed all but nine games this season due to a nagging quad injury. Tensions have reportedly been rising between Leonard and the Spurs as a result.
Popovich, however, isn't going to blame anybody for how this has played out. He says Leonard wants to come back and has tried, but he simply can't get on the floor.
"But the fact that he's not back, it frustrates everybody for all the obvious reasons. But there's no blame to be placed, on him or anybody else."
The Spurs will just have to continue on without Leonard until he's ready to return. Full story.
And-Ones
- Rajon Rondo sat out Saturday with a wrist injury
- Nikola Mirotic sat out Saturday with a hip injury
