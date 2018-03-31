NBA Saturday scores, news, schedule, highlights: Celtics beat Raptors for sixth straight win
We've got all the latest news from around the NBA on Saturday
There are only five NBA games scheduled on this NCAA Final Four Saturday, but there's still plenty of reason to tune in. We'll start with a matinee between the Hornets and Wizards, and later the two best teams in the Eastern Conference will square off when the Raptors face the Celtics in Boston.
Then in the nightcap, we'll likely see the return of Klay Thompson to the Warriors lineup, as they take on the Kings in Sacramento. Keep it right here for all of the NBA updates throughout the day and into the night. Enjoy.
NBA schedule for Saturday, March 31
All times Eastern
- Washington Wizards 107, Charlotte Hornets 93 (Box Score)
- Detroit Pistons 115, New York Knicks 109 (Box Score)
- Boston Celtics 110, Toronto Raptors 99 (Box Score)
- Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Celtics gain ground on Raptors
Don't look now, but the Celtics are only two games behind the Raptors for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Still without Kyrie Irving, Boston beat Toronto on Saturday to inch closer to that top spot. Marcus Morris led the Celtics with 25 points and nine rebounds.
Lowry goes five-hole
Kyle Lowry figured out a way to get this ball to Jonas Valanciunas, even if it meant going between Al Horford's legs.
Wall impressive in Wizards return
The Wizards missed John Wall while he was out with a knee injury, and he wasted no time making his presence felt in his return to the court on Saturday. Wall finished with 15 points and 14 assists, as the Wizards got a much-needed win against the Charlotte Hornets.
Baynes hits back-to-back 3s ... no, seriously
Guess how many 3-pointers Aron Baynes had made this season coming into Saturday's game against the Raptors? Zero. So it was quite a surprise to see him knock down back-to-back long balls in the first quarter.
Embiid could be back for playoffs
As we continue to await official updates on Embiid's recovery timetable, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Sixers center Joel Embiid underwent surgery on Saturday to repair an orbital fracture, and that he could return in two weeks. That timetable means that he could potentially play in the Sixers' entire first-round playoff series. Full story
Hall of Fame Class of 2018 officially announced
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 was officially announced on Saturday morning. While most of the names were known ahead of time, we now know the 13 new members who will be enshrined in Springfield later this year. Ray Allen, Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Grant Hill and Maurice Cheeks are the highlights of the class, along with WNBA legends Tina Thompson and Katie Smith. Full story
Spurs not optimistic about Kawhi return
Kawhi Leonard has reportedly left the Spurs once again to rehab his injured quad in New York. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, San Antonio is losing confidence that Leonard will return to the court this season. Full story.
And-ones:
- Lakers forward Brandon Ingram was evaluated on Saturday morning, and has entered the NBA's concussion protocol.
- John Wall, who made his return to the Wizards lineup on Saturday, will be rested during the Wizards game against the Bulls on Sunday.
