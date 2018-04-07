NBA Saturday scores, news, schedule, rumors, updates: Nuggets eliminate Clippers from playoff contention
We have everything you need to know from a six-game NBA Saturday
It's hard to believe that the NBA regular season is almost over, but that means that the playoffs are right around the corner. Unlike some years where the matchups are pretty much set heading into the final week, this year's standings are more volatile than a California fault line, with nearly every game affecting the shuffle in one way or another.
Saturday's action began with a matinee between the Clippers and Nuggets, both fighting for their playoff lives. Denver made easy work of L.A., pulling out a huge win that officially knocked the Clippers out of playoff contention.
Later in the evening, the Pelicans, Thunder and Spurs will all play with playoff positioning on the line. It should be another exciting day, so be sure to keep checking back for the latest updates.
NBA schedule, scores for Saturday, April 6
All times Eastern
- Nuggets 134, Clippers 115 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
Nuggets win fifth straight, eliminate Clippers
The Nuggets entered Saturday in ninth place in the West, and in desperate need of another win. They got that "W" in decisive fashion, blowing out the Clippers on the road by 21 points. Nikola Jokic led the way with a 23-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist triple-double. With the loss, the Clippers are now eliminated from playoff contention, which brings a little bit more clarity to the playoff picture in the West. There are now six teams fighting for the last five spots.
Kyrie has successful surgery
The Celtics announced that Kyrie Irving had successful surgery on Saturday, and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp this fall. Irving had two screws removed from his left patella. Full story
Giannis out for Bucks
The Bucks have clinched a playoff berth, but are still jostling for position toward as the season winds down, so every game is important. Milwaukee will have to do it without their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on Saturday, as he'll sit out the team's game against the Knicks with ankle soreness. The Bucks could get a boost with the probable return of Malcolm Brogdon, who has missed the last two months with a quad injury.
Embiid to begin cardio, but no timetable for return
It's now been one week since Joel Embiid underwent surgery to repair an orbital fracture, but the Sixers are still unsure of when he may be back on the floor. He is set to begin some light cardio work this weekend, and doctors are pleased with how things look so far, but it's just too early to know when he'll be able to play again. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, however, the Sixers are hopeful he can return early in the playoffs. Full story
And-ones:
- Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is listed as doubtful and forward Michael Beasley is questionable for the Knicks' game against the Bucks on Saturday. Hardaway has an ankle issue and Beasley has a knee contusion.
- Forward Aaron Gordon and center Nikola Vucevic are both probable for the Magic's game on Sunday against the Raptors. Neither played in the team's loss to the Hornets on Friday.
