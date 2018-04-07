NBA Saturday scores, news, schedule, rumors, updates: Nuggets eliminate Clippers from playoff contention

It's hard to believe that the NBA regular season is almost over, but that means that the playoffs are right around the corner. Unlike some years where the matchups are pretty much set heading into the final week, this year's standings are more volatile than a California fault line, with nearly every game affecting the shuffle in one way or another.

Saturday's action began with a matinee between the Clippers and Nuggets, both fighting for their playoff lives. Denver made easy work of L.A., pulling out a huge win that officially knocked the Clippers out of playoff contention.

Later in the evening, the Pelicans, Thunder and Spurs will all play with playoff positioning on the line. It should be another exciting day, so be sure to keep checking back for the latest updates.

NBA schedule, scores for Saturday, April 6

All times Eastern

Nuggets win fifth straight, eliminate Clippers

The Nuggets entered Saturday in ninth place in the West, and in desperate need of another win. They got that "W" in decisive fashion, blowing out the Clippers on the road by 21 points. Nikola Jokic led the way with a 23-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist triple-double. With the loss, the Clippers are now eliminated from playoff contention, which brings a little bit more clarity to the playoff picture in the West. There are now six teams fighting for the last five spots.

The @nuggets go into LA and win a massive game, topping the @LAClippers 134-115 for their 5th straight victory!



DEN takes over the 8th spot in the West playoff picture!



Jokic: 23 PTS, 11 REB, 11 AST

Barton: 31 PTS, 5 3PM#MileHighBasketball



DeAndre: 16 PTS, 17 REB pic.twitter.com/M8Wn4PkQOG — NBA (@NBA) April 7, 2018

Kyrie has successful surgery

The Celtics announced that Kyrie Irving had successful surgery on Saturday, and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp this fall. Irving had two screws removed from his left patella. Full story

#NEBHInjuryReport Kyrie Irving underwent successful surgery today to remove two screws in his left patella. https://t.co/TBoeeWn5sB — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 7, 2018

Giannis out for Bucks

The Bucks have clinched a playoff berth, but are still jostling for position toward as the season winds down, so every game is important. Milwaukee will have to do it without their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on Saturday, as he'll sit out the team's game against the Knicks with ankle soreness. The Bucks could get a boost with the probable return of Malcolm Brogdon, who has missed the last two months with a quad injury.

Tonight’s Injury Report vs Knicks:



Giannis Antetokounmpo - Out (right ankle soreness)

Malcolm Brogdon - Probable

Sterling Brown - Out (personal)

Matthew Dellavedova - Out (right ankle sprain)

Shabazz Muhammad - Out (right ankle sprain) — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 7, 2018

Embiid to begin cardio, but no timetable for return

It's now been one week since Joel Embiid underwent surgery to repair an orbital fracture, but the Sixers are still unsure of when he may be back on the floor. He is set to begin some light cardio work this weekend, and doctors are pleased with how things look so far, but it's just too early to know when he'll be able to play again. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, however, the Sixers are hopeful he can return early in the playoffs. Full story

