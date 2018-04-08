NBA Saturday scores, news, schedule, rumors, updates: Thunder, Pels, Nuggets, Spurs get crucial wins

There was plenty of action on the final Saturday of the regular season, with four massive games in the Western Conference playoff race. In the afternoon, the Nuggets got things started by winning their fifth straight game, eliminating the Clippers in the process.

Unfortunately for them, they weren't able to move into the playoff picture, remaining in ninth place due to the Spurs, Thunder and Pelicans all getting big wins in their games.

Check out all the info and highlights below.

NBA schedule, scores for Saturday, April 6

All times Eastern

Nuggets win fifth straight, eliminate Clippers

The Nuggets entered Saturday in ninth place in the West, and in desperate need of another win. They got that "W" in decisive fashion, blowing out the Clippers on the road by 19 points. Nikola Jokic led the way with a 23-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist triple-double. With the loss, the Clippers are now eliminated from playoff contention, which brings a little bit more clarity to the playoff picture in the West. There are now six teams fighting for the last five spots.

Thunder get crucial win over Rockets

The Thunder would have dropped into ninth place with a loss to the Rockets, but they walked out of the Toyota Center with a 108-102 victory thanks to 70 points from Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony. With the win, the Thunder are one of three teams -- along with the Pelicans and Spurs -- tied for fifth place in the Western Conference at 46-34.

Big. Time. Victory.



The @okcthunder go into Houston and take care of business, defeating the @HoustonRockets 108-102 behind 24 PTS, 10 AST, 7 REB from Russell Westbrook!



OKC keeps pace in the tight West playoff race!



PG13: 24 PTS, 6 REB

Melo: 22 PTS, 6 REB#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/toWv8saeQw — NBA (@NBA) April 8, 2018

Pelicans take down Warriors in Oracle

Another Western Conference team fighting for a playoff spot got a crucial win on Saturday night, when the Pelicans beat the Warriors in Oakland. Anthony Davis was tremendous as per usual, finishing with 34 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four blocks, and Nikola Mirotic stepped up in a big way to add 28 points.

AD (34 PTS, 12 REB) & KD (41 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST) go back and forth in a high scoring duel at Oracle Arena! pic.twitter.com/qsaFExkvuz — NBA (@NBA) April 8, 2018

Kevin Durant also dropped in 41 points in defeat.

Spurs keep pace with win over Trail Blazers

The Spurs kept pace with the Thunder and Pelicans on Saturday night by picking up a win over the Trail Blazers. LaMarcus Aldridge led the way with 28 points and eight rebounds, and four other players scored at least 13 points, as the Spurs used a team effort to get the win.

The @spurs rise to occasion and protect home court, topping the @trailblazers 116-105!



SAS maintains 6th place in the West standings! #GoSpursGo



LaMarcus: 28 PTS, 8 REB

Manu Ginobili: 17 PTS



Damian Lillard: 33 PTS, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/JYTJR8RWIK — NBA (@NBA) April 8, 2018

Harden cooks up a bucket

James Harden showed off his array of moves before hitting a stepback jumper over Russell Westbrook.

The Beard does his dance and steps back for 2! 🕺



Harden is up to 10 PTS, 5 AST in Q2 on #NBAonABC #Rockets pic.twitter.com/MYRlWqPxWI — NBA (@NBA) April 8, 2018

Tucker goes up top to Capela

It's usually Chris Paul or James Harden throwing the alley-oops in Houston, but PJ Tucker showed he can do it as well, tossing a quick alley-oop to Clint Capela, who hammered it home.

Ntilikina shakes Maker

Frank Ntilikina got the switch out on the perimeter, and took advantage of Bucks big man Thon Maker, as he broke out the nifty dribbling moves to get the easy bucket.

No Giannis, no problem for Bucks

The Bucks picked up an important victory on Saturday night, taking down the lowly Knicks despite not having Giannis Antetokounmpo (sore ankle) in the lineup. Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton picked up the slack, putting in 22 points each, while Jabari Parker added 16 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. The win helped the seventh-place Bucks extend their lead over the eighth-place Wizards to a full game.

Eric Bledsoe records 22 PTS, 10 AST and the @Bucks defeat the @nyknicks 115-102 at MSG!



Khris Middleton: 22 PTS, 6 REB

Jabari Parker: 16 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST#FearTheDeer



Kyle O'Quinn: 15 PTS, 16 REB, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/1EwyqQEDVC — NBA (@NBA) April 8, 2018

Nets hit season-high with 24 3s

The Nets have had another tough season, but they had a great night on this Saturday, knocking down a remarkable 24 3s en route to an easy victory over the Bulls. That was the most made 3s by any team in one game this season.

The @BrooklynNets caught fire and tied an NBA season-high 24 made threes en route to the 124-96 W over the @chicagobulls!



Quincy Acy: 21 PTS, career-high 6 3PM

Allen Crabbe: 20 PTS, 5 3PM

Joe Harris: 16 PTS, 4 3PM#WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/JZljVUuhwi — NBA (@NBA) April 8, 2018

Kyrie has successful surgery

The Celtics announced that Kyrie Irving had successful surgery on Saturday, and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp this fall. Irving had two screws removed from his left patella. Full story

#NEBHInjuryReport Kyrie Irving underwent successful surgery today to remove two screws in his left patella. https://t.co/TBoeeWn5sB — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 7, 2018

Embiid to begin cardio, but no timetable for return



It's now been one week since Joel Embiid underwent surgery to repair an orbital fracture, but the Sixers are still unsure of when he may be back on the floor. He is set to begin some light cardio work this weekend, and doctors are pleased with how things look so far, but it's just too early to know when he'll be able to play again. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, however, the Sixers are hopeful he can return early in the playoffs. Full story

And-ones: