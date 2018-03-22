NBA says Marcus Morris' last-second winner for Celtics against Thunder shouldn't have counted
Morris was apparently guilty of two separate infractions on the game-winning sequence
The Celtics secured the most thrilling win across the NBA on Tuesday thanks to a clutch Marcus Morris 3-pointer that plunged a dagger in the heart of the Thunder. However, that shot should not have counted, according to the NBA.
The league released its Last Two Minute report Wednesday and determined that Morris had not one, but two infractions that should have resulted in turnovers during the Celtics' final possession. Had the calls been made, Oklahoma City would have gotten the ball back with a two-point lead in the final seconds.
According to the NBA's report, Morris should have been whistled for a five-second violation on the inbounds play, as he didn't release his initial pass to Al Horford within the allotted five seconds. Then, upon getting the ball back on a feed from Jayson Tatum, the league determined Morris traveled before putting up his eventual winner.
The report claims that Morris "moves his pivot foot prior to the release of his dribble" after a review of enhanced video. However, the infraction was so slight that it wasn't picked up by officials on the floor, and it's something that rarely gets called in real time.
In any case, the NBA's findings should provide a little extra salt in the wound for OKC, which allowed the Morris 3-pointer after Carmelo Anthony missed two free throws that would have likely sealed the win.
