NBA schedule: 10 national TV games to circle on your calendar, including plenty of new faces visiting old places

The NBA national television schedule can get a bit homogeneous. Over the past several years, a few teams hoarded so much of the league's best talent that it was rare to get a truly great game outside of a handful of rivalries.

That won't be the case this season as we learned when the league unveiled the 2019-20 regular-season schedule on Monday. With the league's superstar talent dispersed more evenly than it has been in years and a number of new rivalries forming seemingly overnight, there will be a great game on television almost every night. Below, we'll list the best 10 games on the nationally-televised schedule. You'll notice that no single team appears more than three times, and that 12 teams in total appear. These games stand out, but virtually any combination of these teams will produce matchups to remember.

1. Clippers vs. Lakers: Battle of Los Angeles

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 22

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles

TV: TNT

Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

No, the Clippers probably won't be at full strength in this matchup. Paul George will likely still be recovering from shoulder surgery. But there will be three more chances to see these teams play each other healthy, and potentially seven more in the postseason. The atmosphere of this first game, even if George doesn't play, is going to be the star of the show. For the first time in NBA history, the Clippers and Lakers are contending for the same championship. The fans at Staples Center, which will be adorned in Clippers colors for this matchup, will go a long way in showing the world just how fierce this rivalry is going to be.

2. Celtics vs. Nets: Irving returns to Boston

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 27

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden -- Boston

TD Garden -- Boston TV: ESPN

There are no questions about how fierce this rivalry will be. The Nets have hated the Celtics for years thanks to their infamous 2013 trade. Now the Celtics can reciprocate that animosity with Kyrie Irving making his grand return to Boston. He will not find a welcoming crowd there, and if things do get heated, neither side will have a chance to cool down. They play one another again two nights later in Brooklyn.

3. Lakers vs. Pelicans: Davis returns to NOLA

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 27

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans TV: ESPN

The NBA has turned Nov. 27 into its unofficial jilted ex-team night. Irving kicks off the night with his return to Boston, but Anthony Davis closes it with his first game in New Orleans since being traded to the Lakers. The angry crowd will be a sight to behold, of course, but the real action will take place on the court. Zion Williamson has been dubbed the best prospect since Davis and LeBron James, and in one night, he'll have a chance to prove his worth against both. The same is true for the hoard of ex-Lakers on this Pelicans roster that were included in the Davis trade. There are too many storylines to count in this one.

4. Heat vs. 76ers: Butler returns to Philly

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 18

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia TV: ESPN

The Western Conference might be wide open this season, but the East is still dominated by two superpowers. Barring a trade, we will know fairly quickly if any team is suited to threatening the Philadelphia 76ers or Milwaukee Bucks. The Miami Heat, with Jimmy Butler in tow, have a chance to be that challenger, and this game will not only serve as Butler's return to his former team, but his first chance to prove that he made the right decision in leaving them. If the Heat can push the 76ers in this game, they might arise as a team capable of doing the same in May.

5. Bucks vs. 76ers: Potential Eastern Conference finals preview

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 25

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia TV: ABC

As entertaining as a third contender in the East would be, these two teams are the stars of the show. They are on a collision course for the Eastern Conference finals, and this game will be a Milwaukee's first look at the supersized roster that gave the Toronto Raptors so much trouble in the playoffs last season. The Bucks have plenty of size of their own, and neither team has a traditional perimeter superstar. Enjoy these games while they last, because you may never again see two superpowers with such unusual roster constructions.

6. Thunder vs. Rockets: Russ returns to OKC

Date: Thursday, Jan. 9

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City TV: TNT

Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Most of the returns on this list are based in anger and disappointment. That won't be the case in this matchup. Russell Westbrook will be welcomed back to Oklahoma City as a conquering hero. The preexisting enmity between these teams makes that hard to fathom, but Westbrook is so popular with his original NBA city that many fans in the region are rooting for the Rockets to win a championship. True feel-good returns are a rarity, and should be enjoyed during a season in which there will be so many bitter ones.

7. Bucks vs. Pelicans: Greek Freak meets Zion

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 4

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans TV: TNT

Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

The NBA had never seen an athlete like Giannis Antetokounmpo when he entered the league in 2013. It has never seen one like Zion Williamson either. This season, it will see them take the same floor for the first time. The possibilities with these two playing in the same game are endless. The greatest dunks, blocks and defensive highlights in league history are all on the table, and their battles moving forward should be considered appointment television.

8. Warriors vs. Lakers: Possible new faces after trade deadline

Date: Saturday, Feb. 8

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Center -- San Francisco

Chase Center -- San Francisco TV: TNT

Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Though overshadowed by the Clippers, the Lakers and Warriors should still have a strong rivalry this season. After all, Golden State did face James in the NBA Finals twice before Kevin Durant signed there, but this game in particular features another level of intrigue. The NBA trade deadline is on Feb. 6. If either of these teams make a big move, their new players will likely suit up for the first time in this game.

9. Warriors vs. Clippers: Battle of championship favorites

Date: Saturday, April 11

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles

Staples Center -- Los Angeles TV: ABC

Neither the Clippers nor the Warriors will enter the season at full strength, but by this point, George and Klay Thompson should both be fully recovered from the injuries currently plaguing them. Their early-season absences may affect seeding, but so long as these teams remain in the top eight, both will be serious threats to win the whole thing. This matchup will serve as a chance for both sides to establish themselves as potential favorites heading into the postseason.

10. Nuggets vs. Jazz: Regular-season finale

Date: Tuesday, April 14

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City TV: TNT

Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

The Nuggets and Jazz have both drawn a degree of skepticism when it comes to their chances in the playoffs, but given their depth and continuity at the top of their rosters, both figure to be excellent regular-season teams. There is a chance that this game, which is the regular-season finale for both teams, determines home-court advantage in the Western Conference. These teams might not look particularly intimidating at the moment, but a No. 1 seed would change that very quickly.