NBA schedule 2017-18: Bulls won't play on Christmas for first time since 2009

After trading Jimmy Butler and picking up young, unproven players in the process, the Chicago Bulls have clearly signaled that they're heading into a rebuilding phase.

While their young players may be exciting, and the team (for now) still has Dwyane Wade, the NBA didn't deem the Bulls worthy of keeping their spot in the five-game Christmas Day slate. As a result, Chicago won't play on Christmas for the first time since 2009.

The five games on Christmas Day will be: 76ers at Knicks, Cavaliers at Warriors, Wizards at Celtics, Rockets at Thunder and Timberwolves at Lakers.

The Bulls have won at least 41 games for the past nine seasons, but will likely struggle to meet that mark this year after Butler's departure and an influx of young players like Kris Dunn, Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine, who is recovering from an ACL tear.

There is still some question as to what the team plans to do with Wade, who is owed $23.8 million this season, the final year of a two-year contract. His hefty salary makes him difficult to trade, but Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg has said that he doesn't expect that the Bulls will buy Wade out before the season starts.

If that's the case, then Wade will lead a young core of Baby Bulls in the first of what will likely be a few rebuilding seasons -- you just won't be able to watch them on Christmas.

Wink of the CBS eye to the Chicago Tribune