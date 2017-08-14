NBA schedule 2017-18 release: Date, time, TV channel, online, mobile, how to watch
The NBA schedule will be released during a live show on Monday
The NBA released the opening week and Christmas Day schedule for the 2017-18 season last week, and on Monday night the league will reveal the entire schedule in a live show on NBA TV.
When will Kevin Durant and the Warriors make their next trip to Oklahoma City? When will Chris Paul head to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers for the first time as a Rocket? When will Paul George return to Indiana, to the team he basically forced to trade him?
The answers to those questions -- and many more -- will be revealed during the 2017-18 NBA Schedule Release Special.
How to watch
- What: NBA Schedule Release Special
- When: Monday, Aug. 14, 6 p.m. ET
- TV: NBA TV
The schedule will also be released in conjunction with the show on the following platforms:
- Online: NBA.com
- Mobile: NBA app
-
Penny: Leonard 'is not a superstar'
Ex-NBA guard has an interesting definition of a superstar, which doesn't fit the Spurs' versatile...
-
Report: Adidas unsure about Wiggins
Adidas seems unsure Wiggins can carry a signature shoe and might have it sights set on Ant...
-
Wall doesn't regret Game 7 performance
Wall says he has no regrets, and neither do Wizards, who gave him a $170M supermax extensi...
-
Can Warriors resist endless options?
As much as sustaining success, avoiding temptation may be the biggest remaining challenge for...
-
LBJ Jr. tosses lobs to Hassan Whiteside
LeBron's son was playing in the Miami Pro-Am alongside the Miami Heat big man
-
Ice Cube beats LaVar in 4-point contest
Ice Cube knocked down two 4s, while Ball only hit one
Add a Comment