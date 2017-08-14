NBA schedule 2017-18 release: Date, time, TV channel, online, mobile, how to watch

The NBA released the opening week and Christmas Day schedule for the 2017-18 season last week, and on Monday night the league will reveal the entire schedule in a live show on NBA TV.

When will Kevin Durant and the Warriors make their next trip to Oklahoma City? When will Chris Paul head to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers for the first time as a Rocket? When will Paul George return to Indiana, to the team he basically forced to trade him?

The answers to those questions -- and many more -- will be revealed during the 2017-18 NBA Schedule Release Special.

How to watch

What: NBA Schedule Release Special



When: Monday, Aug. 14, 6 p.m. ET



TV: NBA TV



